Aloe vera, the plant with a thousand and one benefits

Aloe vera is a plant that, due to its therapeutic and cosmetic properties, has been introduced to the market in an unstoppable way, and many products advertise its presence among the ingredients of its composition, which, moreover, due to its popularity, seem endowed with qualities added and ‘allegedly’ known by all.

The Egyptians already used it in the fourth century BC for cosmetic and medicinal uses due to its properties with high hydration power, its calming and regenerating effect. For many years, Native Americans used the juice of aloe vera plants as a tonic to aid digestion and elimination, as well as a remedy for treating ulcers.

For many people, Aloe Vero is simply a folk remedy used to provide quick relief from minor wounds and burns, and for most people it is a unique decorative plant. However, every day there are more people who consider it as the last word in natural therapeutic alternatives.

Aloe vera juices and gels are used regularly by some people to treat arthritis, stomach ulcers, diabetes, high blood pressure, and to provide energy and vitality. There are those who occasionally drink aloe vera to overcome indigestion, constipation or diarrhea.

However, the customer should ask himself how it is possible that so many aloe plants are collected to be presented in so many different products, and that one on the shelf in which you have noticed the striking green plant drawn, how much of that sticky liquid that exudes its leaves is present, or are we only certain that it has aloe because of its advertising? That is why it is convenient to be interested in the brands that really are what they say they are.

In recent years, the number of entrepreneurs who have opted for the manufacture of products whose protagonist is aloe vera, also called aloe vera, has increased and who have taken agricultural work and the production chains of its compounds very seriously.

Currently, in Spain, the aloe vera fields and their production centers are found mostly in the Mediterranean basin and the archipelagos, the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands. There are also large plantations in India, China, South America, Central America and the Caribbean, Mexico, the United States, especially Texas and Florida, and in other tropical or subtropical regions.

“True Aloe”, with more medicinal properties

This particular plant has been given the name of aloe vera, a Latin name that means “true aloe”, because it is the one that has the greatest amount of medicinal and therapeutic properties of all the classified aloe species and is also the most abundant that is found. grown in the western hemisphere.

There are more than 275 species of the aloe genus worldwide. Of the three or four species used commercially, the most popular is Aloe barbadensis Miller or Aloe Vera (also known as Aloe Vera Linne, Aloe Vera Vulgaris Lamarck and other names) but is more commonly called Aloe Vera.

Aloe vera (aloe vera) is a fleshy herb that is approximately 50 to 70 centimeters tall, and its leaves have a prickly edge with 2-millimeter teeth.

a million dollar business

Aloe vera is all that and, furthermore, it has become the basis of a million-dollar industry of dietary supplements and cosmetic and pharmaceutical creams. It has also caught the interest of scientists and medical researchers around the world, who have been working for some time to discover and identify the source of the healing properties of this soft gel and the translucent juice found inside the leaves. plant.

However, little scientific research has been done so far on the internal benefits of this plant, and the only available evidence is based mostly on personal testimonials.

Aloe vera seems to have homeostatic properties, that is, those that provide a state of balance between all the body’s systems so that it works properly. While some use it to control constipation, others advise it to treat diarrhea.

The multiple therapeutic and cosmetic benefits.

In recent years, aloe vera has also begun to make its way into the field of sports, and a wide spectrum of athletes, from weekend runners to professional football stars, use it to treat various sports injuries .

Among its functions is the reduction of inflammation of tense muscles, as well as skin irritations and the disappearance of blisters. Aloe vera also helps accelerate cell healing and increases cell reproduction to heal damaged tissue.

As a cosmetic, it has moisturizing properties so it is advisable to counteract skin dryness, in the same way that it restores collagen and elastin, reducing stretch marks caused during pregnancy or body changes.

Aloe vera has a beneficial effect on the hair follicles that not only hydrates damaged hair, but is also used as a preventive treatment for baldness or alopecia.

This plant, its manufacturers assure, can be used topically or internally in the form of juices, teas, infusions or smoothies, but if you have it in the garden, make sure that its use is only external and ask the experts how and where to obtain it. that masterful formula to alleviate their health problems, always taking into account the opinion of the doctors.