Alok Sharma, the president of Cop26 “who fell at the last mile” (and was also left alone by Boris Johnson) – Corriere.it

The tears during the final plenary, where the work was “hijacked” by the country where he was born. And the distance from his former boss, the British premier, who “abandoned” him when he realized that Cop 26 would not be the success he hoped for

Without saying it, the British politician born fifty-four years ago in the Indian city of Agra, in Uttar Pradesh, and moved to Reading, England at the age of five, he is also sorry that it was his country of origin that gave him the trick in extremis. And he also apologizes, Sharma, for the setbacks on climate finance and compensation for losses and damage, which he promised and which developing countries expected, in more precise and stringent terms. “I can only say to all the delegates that I apologize for the way this process has unfolded and I am deeply sorry.” Diplomats also feel emotions.

Sharma apologizes for the last minute changes to the Glasgow Action Pact, after listening to vulnerable nations – but also Switzerland and Lichtenstein – express their say anger at the lack of transparency in the last phase of negotiations negotiations (de facto conducted by the American John Kerry) and for the changes to the text desired by India. Take or leave.

FROM OUR MAIL GLASGOW – “I am deeply sorry.” It will probably be these three words, spoken by the president of Cop26 Alok Sharma, to remain engraved more than any other in the memory of those who witnessed live the dramatic closure of the UN climate summit on Saturday evening.

The face destroyed by the fatigue and disappointment of Alok Sharma, his voice broken by a lump in his throat, those tears barely held back until the dramatic end, worthy of a film, are the best confirmation. L’former powerful minister of

Boris Johnson for the economy, energy and industry (but even before international development, work and housing), when COP closed, he was just a frustrated man.

The Great Weaver who has fallen to pieces “at the last mile,” as the English say. After all, left alone even by his boss, Prime Minister Johnson, when it became clear that the event was not going to be a success. “Excuse us” he repeats, because he knows very well that that small change of verb – “phasing down” instead of “phasing out”, reduction instead of eliminating coal – inserted in extremis by the Indian minister is the seal of failure. In the language of the UN every word counts and that “down” falls like a boulder on Sharma’s head which adds to the weak results achieved on the theme of adaptation, the so-called Loss and damage (losses and damage) and on climate finance (also on these points the draft of the Glasgow Climate Pact has been very watered down, but by the developed countries). He didn’t deserve it, perhaps.

A calm and kind man. We have often seen him wandering “on the loose” in the corridors of the COP and even stopping to answer (putting on the mask again) to the Italian boy from FridaysForFuture who hunted him to the exit of the toilet. “Hi, dear. Read the documents, it’s all there », he replied courteously. The UN Secretary General, Antonio Gutierrez, in the end he thanks him, acknowledging his “remarkable experience in reaching a consensus between the parties”. Although he did not receive the same special treatment from the delegates he was called upon to lead to the finish line.

Sharma was considered a true “hawk” by the men of the Johnson government. One grew up in the financial environment of the City of London as an analyst at Coopers & Lybrand Deloitte and for 16 years in the banking sector, first with the Japanese firm Nikko Securities and then with Enskilda Securities. Having become a member of parliament of the Conservative Party, he was soon promoted to the rank of minister. Until the appointment, last January, a president of Cop26.

Yet it has not been able to hold the reins of the Convention. For an hour and a half, Saturday afternoon, the COP26 president waited for the negotiators to respond to his call to sit, “immediately”, in the Plenary Hall, to begin the session. Nobody obeyed, like an undisciplined class that no longer listens to the master, now devoid of passion. Sharma stands visibly exhausted. It is the others who get busy among the bilateral clusters that form here and there in the classroom. The small island states, the group of 77 developing countries, and above all the American John Kerry who runs like a crazy splinter between the Chinese and the Indians. Alok Sharma no. Stand up and wait. Every now and then Kerry comes to him with something new. He bows his head, seems to say no. And wait again.

When the “informal” plenary closes for the umpteenth “short break”, he tries the last appeal, much weaker than the previous ones: “Now is the time to face up to our responsibilities towards our populations, the world, the planet”, he says. . He admits several times that the text is imperfect, but by now he is convinced that more cannot be done. Extra time is really running out, there Informal plenary closes. A few minutes, says the president, and the definitive one will open. Hoping to finally collect everyone’s yes. Including India and China. We know that this will not be the case.

The “incredibly delicate budget”, one of his definitions, which he has built in these 13 days, always with his head down, risks dissolving because of that minister who comes from his own country, India. Eventually, the kind and sometimes a little clumsy Sharma gives in to thanks, it’s over. “We can now credibly say that we have kept the 1.5 degree target alive. But, his impulse is weak and survive or only if we keep our promises and translate the commitments into quick actions ». But he said it as if he didn’t believe it either.