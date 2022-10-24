Alone with obesity | The weight of health

The experience of a person with severe obesity is a trip alone with 40, 50 or 60 extra kilos that lasts, sometimes, for decades. Those kilos are a heavy burden because the resources to make your life as normal as possible are scarce. Something as simple for the rest of the population as buying a shirt or a dress becomes quite a challenge for someone who wears a size 50 or higher. On the other hand, the prevention and treatment of this chronic disease has, according to specialists and patient associations, a wide margin for improvement.

There are significant gaps in the day-to-day care that patients receive, the health workers themselves point out. “Attention is poorly structured. Obese people are almost always only given attention when associated diseases appear, such as diabetes or joint problems”, explains Susana Monereo, head of the Obesity, Metabolic and Endocrine Unit at the Ruber Internacional Hospital in Madrid.

People in whom stomach reduction surgery is indicated, those in whom diet and physical exercise have not had the desired effect and have at least a Body Mass Index (BMI) of 30 with associated pathologies, do not have better luck. or 35 without these. The waiting list for this operation exceeds two years in many autonomous communities, according to the Spanish Society for Obesity Surgery (SECO).

Going through the operating room is the option that 400,000 people in Spain could benefit from, but obesity affects 21% of the population and the majority of the affected population, about nine million people, barely intervenes, according to the SECO. The reason is pointed out by Dr. Monereo: “The perception of obesity as a chronic disease is scarce among people, but also in the health world.” Specialists are in favor of developing a strategy for the general population similar to the one that exists in other diseases such as cancer or cardiovascular problems.

Within this desirable strategy there is already a plan for childhood obesity. “You have to learn that obesity is a disease from a young age,” says Susana Monereo. The National Strategic Plan for the Reduction of Childhood Obesity was presented by the Government in June and includes 200 measures to prevent and treat obesity in children and adolescents. The strategy involves professionals from different fields and administrations. The plan proposes, among other measures, fiscally favoring healthy foods, guaranteeing universal access to sports, incorporating health education into the curricula, improving food labeling or including mental health care in the educational curriculum. (Obesity is more frequent in vulnerable groups).

Isa Galán, 36, underwent a stomach reduction operation a month ago after four years on the waiting list. At 1.65 tall, she weighed 137 kilos. She entered the operating room with ten kilos less, which corresponds to a Body Mass Index of 46 (from 30 it is considered obesity). She began to pack on the pounds in her teens despite the nutritionist-controlled diets she followed and the intense exercise she engaged in. Neither swimming nor artistic gymnastics nor baseball helped him lose weight. Her work is not exactly sedentary. She studied Tourism, worked at the Cirque du Soleil for eight years all over the world and is now an event coordinator at a travel agency in Madrid.

Excess weight conditions every activity in a person’s life, from sex to travel. Sometimes it becomes an impossible handicap to overcome. If someone with a severe degree of obesity that limits her mobility had to get around Madrid by taxi, it would be impossible for her to do so because there is no adapted vehicle. 16,000 taxis circulate in Madrid. In three of the cooperatives that provide this service in the capital, the only option they offer for the displacement of a person weighing 140 kilos is a minivan with more seats than a normal car but not with larger seats.

Clothing and accessories 50% more expensive

Traveling by train, bus or plane is also an obstacle course. Isa Galán, who travels frequently by plane, has located the rows in which he cannot sit. In those that he can do it, it was impossible for him to fasten his seat belt. He solved the problem by purchasing an extender through Amazon that he has incorporated into his regular luggage. The Internet has made the lives of people with obesity a little easier, what is not found in a conventional establishment can be purchased in the global store.

Isa Galán has, in addition to obesity, breast hypertrophy. In Spain she couldn’t find bras in his size and she buys them in England. She also buys clothes online, although the possibilities of acquiring them in physical stores have been expanding in recent years. One of the inconveniences in the purchase is usually the price, on average 50% more expensive than in the rest of the sizes, which is increased if the package has to go through customs.

However, it is not the main problem. Isa Galán speaks of mistreatment in some physical stores due to the lack of sensitivity of the clerks. “There are those who look at you and tell you that there is nothing for you in their store or they justify that they do not have large sizes because it is not profitable for them.” These types of expressions, repeated over and over again, often undermine self-esteem.

For this reason, patient associations and specialists insist on the need to incorporate psychological care into patient follow-up.

the power of words

A first step to combat prejudice is to modify the language by dispensing with expressions with a negative charge. Specialists in obesity surgery have done so, explains Antonio José Torres, head of the General Surgery Service at the San Carlos Clinical Hospital in Madrid, erasing the term morbid obesity from medical language. “It’s very negative, we prefer to talk about serious or severe obesity because obese people are highly stigmatized and we fight to erase that mark.”

Living with a backpack of 40 or 50 extra kilos affects all areas of a person’s life, influences their physical health and profoundly impacts their psychological health. Part of the comprehensive care that specialists and patients demand goes through health education that helps break down the many myths that surround obesity and those who suffer from it. It usually starts from a preconceived idea. That leads, points out Isa Galán, “to many people thinking that an obese person is lazy or someone who eats for three, and is somehow to blame for the situation they are going through.”

After the operation, Isa Galán’s mind already draws the figure she hopes to see on the scale screen in a few months. “For me it will already be an achievement to weigh less than 100 kilos, but I know that I will probably go further and go down to 80 kilos.”

Leaving behind the extra kilos marks a turning point in the life of a person with obesity because it affects their physical and emotional well-being. Patients who carry associated diseases also see how they improve. Hence, specialists insist on the need not to spare resources. In this sense, Susana Monereo comments that “drugs for weight loss that have proven their effectiveness are not financed by Social Security”, so a debate should be started on the need to invest in these treatments.

Scientific evidence shows that weight loss increases life expectancy and does so especially in people with severe obesity. “It is estimated that those people with obesity with an indication for surgery who do not undergo surgery live ten years less on average than those who do,” adds the specialist from the San Carlos Clinic.

In the case of Isa Galán, there were no pathologies associated with her obesity that could be corrected with surgery, but they often do exist and require pharmacological treatment or other types of interventions that increase health spending. Bariatric surgery is, in addition to being the best therapeutic option for many people, an investment for health systems because it saves costs in the long term. “The macroeconomic studies carried out by the scientific societies in Spain, France and Italy show the brutal benefit of the operation. After three years, the curves of the cost of the intervention and the savings in other treatments intersect”, points out Antonio José Torres.

The Spanish branch of the world network OPEN (Obesity Policy Engaged Network) presented in May at the Congress of Deputies the Decalogue of Rights of People with Obesity which proposes a 180º turn in the approach to the disease and demands in its first point the access of patients “to information, training, diagnosis and treatment in all areas (psychological, emotional, educational, social and therapeutic).

The goal, according to specialists and patient associations, is to stop the progression of the obesity epidemic and care for people who suffer from it in an appropriate way. Ensuring them comprehensive care would help their trip with the disease be as light as possible and in no case become an itinerary with loneliness as a company. “It’s a matter for everyone,” says Antonio José Torres. “The center has to be the patient. We all have to turn to him to preserve his health, increase his hope and quality of life.”