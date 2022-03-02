Alone with Zoë Kravitz, the new Catwoman in “Batman”: “She is trying to find a friend, so there is not much room to offer mischief”

Zoë Kravitz plays the new Catwoman and accompanies Robert Pattinson in his first movie as Batman.

Years ago Zoe Kravitz is a constant in Hollywood. She now she is one of the protagonists of Batmanbut this is not his first superhero movie (he worked on X-Men: First Class) and neither his first interpretation of cat woman, since he contributed his voice in the animated character in Lego Batman: The Movie. She has been in the industry for 15 years and earned this character through strength and good performances. “I thought there was no way this was going to happen, but it’s a cool opportunity. I remember exactly where I was when my agent called me just to tell me that they were doing a Batman and that they wanted to meet with me”, he exclusively told Infobae.

What Robert Pattinsonthe first important roles of Kravitz they were in big franchises, but especially in a teenage saga: Divergent. It was starring Shailene Woodleywho years later would come across Big Little Liesthe series of HBO multi-awarded that would mean the arrival to the masses for the actress of Batman. Her experience in her market helped her in the process of becoming the new Catwoman: “Throughout my career, there were jobs that I really wanted and haven’t gotten. So I tried not to get too emotional or attached to the role.”

Zoë confessed to Infobae that she dreamed of this character, but she did not have high expectations, since in the past she had already been denied several roles. (Warner Bros. Pictures)

With sympathy, predisposition and grace worthy of the daughter of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet, Zoë did not save anything when it came to talking for a few minutes with Infobae at the press conference before the premiere. She acknowledges that she was eager to connect with the director, Matt Reeves, and the script I had written for the new version of Batman: “I went to Los Angeles to meet Matt and I loved his vision and I loved him as an artist. That made everything even more difficult because I really wanted to work with him. Then I read the script and I loved it. And so was this journey of trying not to get too excited about this project. When they finally called me after the screen test and told me I had it… I still can’t believe it.”

batman (original title of the film), is carried out by Robert Pattinson and it is a film more focused on the hero of Gotham City in his early years. He is not a beginner, but he does not have the experience of other versions of the bat man either, here he is more learning and a more detective than superheroic profile. For Catwoman is a similar instance and this is how the actress explains it: “There is this idea that cat woman she is kind of an attractive/sensual woman and a bit playful, funny, naughty and all those things. And in this story, she’s really upset and the stakes are high because she’s so emotionally invested.”

On this occasion, viewers will find a different version of Catwoman, which is not related to sensuality and flirtation. (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Not all versions of cat woman were well received, but there is unanimity with the acceptance of the version of michelle pfeiffer in the second feature film Batman, under the direction of Tim Burton and played by Michael Keaton (which will return to paper for batgirl). This Catwoman liked for the tone, interpretation and body work of pfeiffer, which is on the other end of the version of Zoe Kravitz.

To the actress who has just starred kimi on hbomax, He is not indifferent to the public’s opinion on the motivation of his character: “There is not much space to offer that mischief that I think many people expect. And I think there’s something scary about that to me. I was afraid that the viewers would be disappointed, that they would not understand. But Matt really helped me stay focused in terms of keeping my feet on the ground about this relationship and about his missing friend. You know, the pain that comes with that situation.” He also hinted at the character’s future in a possible sequel: “I think we’ll get to that place in future movies.”

Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman in “The Batman.” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Kravitz was confirmed in 2019, months before premiering her leading role on television, High Fidelity, the series that is available in Star+ and that Hulu (source platform) canceled after the first season. He didn’t have a good drink at the time, but he immediately started working for Batmansomething he admits he still can’t believe: “Now I see billboards everywhere and I’m like, what? That’s me. This makes no sense”.

Posters on the streets, billboards on the highways and multiple posts on networks about the premiere of Batman They constantly make her realize that she is going to star in one of the most anticipated movies of the year, but there is something that surprises her even more: being a collectible action figure. “She’s crazy, she’s crazy. I got one the other day and I was like, ‘That looks like me.’ That’s me. That’s like my face. I think everything is happening right now, I’m getting used to it. But it’s still crazy.”

Zoë Kravitz at the London premiere of “Batman”. (REUTERS/Tom Nicholson)

Kravitz puts on the skin of selina kyle, a young woman who works in a Gotham nightclub with a purpose: she is looking for a missing friend. In that way, for better or for worse, she coincides with the bat man. Selina must use all her tools to get into the dark secret that involves the disappearance of this young woman and her surroundings. This will take her to unexpected places.

The new version of the hero of Gotham City from the hand of Matt Reevesdirector of the latest trilogy of Planet of the Apes and that brings all its experience in reinterpreting popular characters, arrives this week in theaters throughout Latin America and is starring Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz, plus a great cast.

Batman It opens this March 3 in theaters.

Catwoman will search for a missing friend in “The Batman.” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

