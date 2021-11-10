Alonso against hat-tricks: “Mechanics at the limit” – F1 Drivers – Formula 1

After the dispute of the Grand Prix of Mexico City, Formula 1 is ready to get back on track this weekend, from 12 to 14 November, to delight the Brazilian fans and enthusiasts on the circuit of Interlagos. Once the event is over, however, the Circus won’t stop for a week’s layover, flying in immediately Qatar to make its debut on the Losail circuit. As a result, teams and drivers will be busy well three consecutive appointments.

A very intense program that has already aroused several controversies among the riders of the steering wheel, including a world champion like Fernando Alonso. The 40-year-old from Alpine, twice world champion, does not in fact agree on the composition of the calendar in this period, so much so that he considers it too complex from a logistical point of view for the teams, forced to move quickly to distant countries: “Obviously only Hamilton and Verstappen are fighting for this championship – commented the Spaniard – in a very long season characterized by these trips. From my point of view, this triple transfer it is not the cheapest“.

“Each race is separated by 12 hours of flight, and it is important that teams and mechanics conserve their energy – he added – they packed everything up late at night to take the plane to Brazil, where they will have to unpack and rearrange the garage. For them it’s really on the edge. We need to find better calendar solutions. Austin is only an hour and a half from Mexico, but we did the race two weeks ago. It’s strange – concluded Alonso – that some appointments are separated by two weeks while others, in different continents, are consecutive, one after the other “.