Alonso: “I want the third World Championship” – F1 Drivers – Formula 1

Alonso: "I want the third World Championship"

2021 was to be a year of return and at the same time of transition for Fernando Alonso. A sort of training, a return to the old form and to the ancient sensations. With the Oviedo phenomenon that has only one date in mind: 2022. The last brilliant performances of the old Spanish lion corroborate the thesis of an Alonso now at 100%, and who is just waiting for his chance to return to the top. An opportunity that can only be given to him by the technical revolution of next season, in which each team will start from a blank sheet.

Will Alpine be able to supply him with a competitive car? Alonso hopes so, also because closing his career with ‘only’ two titles is not a scenario that appeals to him: “I’m looking forward to a third world title, I will do what I can and even more in the coming years. It would mean a lot in terms of legacy once my F1 career is over; a legacy of how to always push to the limit, achieve excellence in your work, have great discipline in the way you run and in the approach to competitions“, These are his words to the podcast Beyond the Grid.

Of course, it’s not something I desperately need. And it wouldn’t change my career or my way of seeing sport. Except, I’ve always said, I’m a competitive person in everything I do. It doesn’t matter if you are 19 or 42 or 43, it is a way of life and full dedication to sport. This is probably the greatest thing of all about winning a possible third title: leaving a certain legacy and a message to future generations. It’s surely I want to continue after 2022, even if the car won’t be that good. The plan is to stay at least another two or three years“, Added the two-time world champion.

