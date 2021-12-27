Alonso: “In 2022 the apologies will be over” – F1 Piloti – Formula 1

“In a ‘normal’ winter we know we should recover eight tenths. We do not know, however, if they will be enough or what the new references will be at the start of the next championship “. Fernando Alonso quantified the disadvantage that in Abu Dhabi divided the Alpines from Mercedes and Red Bull, but after 12 months of unexpected waiting (made necessary by the pandemic that exploded at the beginning of 2020) in 2022 the new technical regulation based on the ground effect will debut, a ‘blank page’ on which Alpine and Ferrari particularly trust to overturn the balance of power or at least to significantly bring Mercedes and Red Bull closer together.

In view of the freezing of the power units which will take place in 2022, the French company has a completely renewed engine in store for the next season: “The new powertrain represents an upgrade that was absolutely necessary – added Fernando Alonso interviewed by the German newspaper Auto Motor und Sport – but the same will be true for aerodynamics, the engine will not be enough to close the gap. In 2022, there will be no more excuses, we have everything we need to be competitive, from the budget to the tools, passing through the skills at the level of technical staff “. The two-time world champion will have a small advantage over his colleagues: “In the WEC I have already been able to race with 18-inch tires. I am optimistic for 2022, I know well how many people in Alpine have been working for a long time on the project based on the new technical regulation ”.