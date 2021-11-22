Alonso ‘insatiable’ on the radio: “Can we gain from battles ahead?” – F1 Drivers – Formula 1

The Qatar Grand Prix marked the definitive return of Fernando Alonso in the elite of Formula 1. The Asturian of Alpine, who returned this year to the Circus after two seasons spent between WEC, IndyCar and Dakar, has in fact centered his first career podium in seven years on the unprecedented Losail track . The last one, earned in the 2014 Hungarian GP, ​​even went back to his last season at the wheel of Ferrari. In the Qatari race Alonso was perfect, gaining a position over Gasly at the start and then managing the tires perfectly, thus managing to gain the decisive position with his strategy on Sergio Perez’s Red Bull, then fourth at the finish.

Luck also played its part, with Valtteri Bottas having a puncture that removed the second Mercedes from the podium. However, that Alonso today really wanted to obtain a striking result is also shown by his own radio messages exchanged with the ex wall. The most emblematic of all came during the 38th lap. At that moment the two-time world champion was fourth, behind Hamilton’s Mercedes and the two Red Bulls of Verstappen and Perez. Others perhaps would have been satisfied with this result, but not the Spaniard, who immediately asked via radio if there was the possibility of gaining some further placements.

Round 38/57

Alonso: “Is there any battle ahead that we can benefit from?”

Alpine: “Negative. All three of the cars in front are turning quite alone ”.

In the final laps of the race, the dialogue between the driver and the garage becomes more excited.

Round 49/57

Alpine: “If you can, avoid the curbs at high speed”.

Lap 50/57

Alpine: “8 laps at the end. The gap over Perez is 14 seconds ”.

Alonso: “What do you think about it? Can we do it or not? “.

Alpine: “We should be ok.”

Lap 52/57

Alonso: “Update me on Perez’s gap at every lap”.

Alpine: “Received”.

Lap 54/57

Alpine: “Four more laps to go. The gap is eight seconds “.

Alonso: “Will we make it or not?”.

Alpine: “We should do it but be extremely careful with the front left”.

Then, at the checkered flag, the Spanish and Alpine party can finally explode.