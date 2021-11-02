Alonso the silent – F1 Piloti – Formula 1

Fernando Alonso, returned to Formula 1 this year after two seasons spent between WEC, IndyCar and Dakar, was certainly one of the protagonists of the year. After a physiological period of readjustment to the category, the Asturian has shown that he has not forgotten how to drive the fastest single-seaters on the planet. At the wheel of an Alpine that is not always competitive, the two-time Spanish world champion is currently tenth in the championship, 12 points ahead of team mate Esteban Ocon.

Often questioned throughout his career for a apparently angular temperament, even within his own team, and for some stinging radio messages, Alonso returned to being talked about in Austin, where he complained a lot with the race management for a failure to sanction Kimi Raikkonen at the end of a heated duel.

However, those who know the character of the Asturian champion well, because he works with him, have denied the rumor about the excessive talkativeness of # 14. Karel Loos, Alpine race engineer, has indeed highlighted how Alonso is decidedly quieter than Daniel Ricciardo, his predecessor in Renault / Alpine. Speaking to the Dutch site Formulas 1, Loos explained how “Fernando uses far fewer words than Daniel. But you always know each other better and understand what someone wants “.

Even the legend of a troublemaker and stinging Alonso towards those who work within the team has been flatly denied by the race engineer of the French team. “He is very focused on the details – Loos commented – Fernando gives his opinion, but does not impose it. If he thinks something, but someone among the engineers says ‘it’s different, and that’s why’, he accepts it and fully supports it. Fernando is very good at reading a race. This helps a lot “he concluded.