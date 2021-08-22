Alonzo di Cardano is safe, DailyCoin – Economy and Finance

Alonzo di Cardano is sure



A series of testnet updates have been successfully implemented to bring smart contracts closer to reality.

Cardano’s highly anticipated smart contract functionality will be used after the Alzono hard fork on September 12th.

Calculated based on market value, ADA ranks among the top 3 major tokens, approaching the previous record.

In theory, blockchain projects can be the ultimate killer unless proven before they meet the demanding market demands. Cardano’s analysis and research-led development created a hypothetical industrial hysteria. Think about the question “what if?” Cardano has meticulously engineered a confident project reflection, and according to the latest IOHK update, the plan will be implemented on September 12.

Release of the smart contract

After announcing the inclusion of smart contracts in Alonzo’s hard fork, Cardano’s team is putting an end to the mysticism behind the fourth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. After a successful release, Cardano’s blockchain will unlock new features already on Ethereum, such as DeFi or NFT. IOHK fixed the update issue and stated on Twitter that Alonzo will be completed via the Hard Fork Combiner (HFC) event.

Alonzo’s implementation followed a testing process, including color coding steps such as Alonzo White, Blue and Purple. Each color is designed to support multiple testnet users, and Alonzo White is the first smart contract testnet with only 500 people accessing this feature. Purple is the first publicly available testnet, allowing users to conduct smart contract interactions and code testing, including fairness.

In the Twitter video, Charles Hoskinson talked about the progress of the blockchain, noting that Alonzo Purple is “much smoother than Byron and Shelley” and that the process has been redefined to accelerate the implementation of the ecosystem. However, Cardano’s statement caused market turmoil: according to data from CoinMarketCap, the ADA price is close to the highest point in history, at $ 2.25. Additionally, Cardano’s native token, ADA, briefly doubled in the top three tokens by market cap, before returning to fourth place.

Will Cardano be able to challenge Ethereum’s hegemony?

The new project failed to challenge Ethereum’s market dominance. The blockchain community is built around technology and the number of believers helps to increase value by constantly reaffirming one’s status. Cardano’s careful development has helped build a thriving and strong community. However, widespread sectarian behavior in the community is detrimental to the overall growth of the Internet because it is financially derived.

Although Cardano did not match Ethereum’s functions in the one-to-one range, it launched a blockchain plan to demonstrate the resilience of its network. The exploration of Cardano in Africa aims to establish a technological base by developing digital identities that can be “linked to payment systems”, stimulating the adoption of Cardano and creating a new $ 5 trillion economy.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Charles Hoskinson addressed industry concerns that Cardano has been developing blockchain for many years but has not achieved significant results; however, Cardano’s peer review method is committed to achieving the larger goal of implementing blockchain nationwide.

on the other hand

Users are betting that the Cardano smart contract will be successfully implemented before October 1st.

Blockchain is a rapidly developing industry, and the implementation of smart contracts may be too late for Cardano to have the expected impact.

Users support Cardano because they invested when the price was less than 3 cents.

However, Cardano is getting closer and closer to imitating Ethereum because it has the same functions, but with lower fees and faster transaction times. Ecosystems like Polygon, Binance Smart Chain or TRON all try to lead the blockchain field by solving Ethereum’s existing shortcomings (like TPS or scalability). However, despite Ethereum’s high network fees, it is still preferred by developers and users.

If Cardano is eager to participate in the discussion of the “reversal”, he must exceed the expectations of all industries. While the “flip” cannot be accomplished overnight, Cardano must lead discussions on developer trends and preferences in the new blockchain era.

Why should you care?

Cardano is the fourth largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization at press time, but it has no functional use cases to fully justify its existence.

