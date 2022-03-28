Alopecia, lighthouse on autoimmune disease at Oscar Night – Healthcare

An autoimmune disease that can be linked in some cases to a genetic predisposition or be associated with other autoimmune diseases. It is alopecia, a disorder that leads to hair loss and which can present various forms and degrees of severity and which, very often, determines strong psychological consequences in those who suffer from it but also in those close to the patient. To explain it is the dermatologist Laura Colonna, in reference to the altercation between the actor Will Smith and Chris Rock at the Oscar ceremony following a joke addressed to the actor’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who suffers from alopecia.

Alopecia, explains Colonna, head of the Dermocosmetology and Trichology service of the Dermopathic Institute of the Immaculate Conception (Idi) in Rome, is an “autoimmune disease in which lymphocytes, the cells of the immune system, recognize the hair bulbs as ‘foreign’ and attack them”. There can be various forms, such as alopecia areata (with one or more patches of hair loss) and universal alopecia (in which there is complete loss of hair). Many times, says the expert, “the disease can also be triggered by particular and high-impact episodes such as bereavement or depression, and in some cases it is a self-healing pathology because hair can grow back after a period of time. However, it can recur “. The form of cicatricial alopecia is different, in which, he specifies, the bulb is destroyed and the hair can no longer grow back.

Alopecia affects approximately 2% of the population, including children. There are various possible therapies, from the use of cortisone drugs to infiltrations and therapies with immunosuppressants. Certainly, notes Colonna, it is “a pathology that has a strong psychological impact and can create profound suffering in people. For this reason, at the IDI we also provide psychological support for patients. Family members are also very involved, and often it is precisely husbands, wives or parents who accompany patients along the path “. A psychological burden that could have triggered the reaction of the American actor after the unhappy joke of the presenter. A suffering recounted in first person by Jada Pinkett Smith herself on social media: “I shaved to the scalp, otherwise it seems to have been operated on the head, or something like that – she said – I really think that alopecia and I will become friends, point”. And again: “One day, suddenly, I had to face this problem. It was impossible to hide, so I decided to share it with everyone. Taking care of my hair was a splendid beauty ritual. But what do you do when you find that you don’t have more choice? In the shower I was left with a lock of hair in my hand, I shivered with fear. At this point, I learned to smile on it, also because there are no other alternatives “. Finally, an invitation: talk about the problem and, above all, don’t be ashamed of it.