Aloy arrives from Horizon Forbidden West and Zero Dawn – Nerd4.life

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockdown prepares for a new crossover with the icons of the PlayStation world. The game’s official Twitter account has announced the arrival of the Aloy, the heroine of Horizon Forbidden West and Zero Dawn.

As we learn from the tweet you find below, the new costume will be available in the near future, together with the “Aloys’ Blaze Canister Mayhem” mode, in which players will have to contend with a parody of the mechanical beasts of the Guerrilla Games series.

The arrival of Aloy in Mediatonic’s colorful battle royale was actually already suggested by Sony a few months ago, as the Fall Guys costume was one of the many Easter eggs hidden in the PlayStation “Play Has No Limits” commercial.

For Aloy this is the third crossover. Previously, the protagonist of Horizon Zero Dawn and Forbidden West arrived on Fortnite and Genshin Impact as a 5-star rarity playable character. In short, apparently he is a rather popular character for similar collaborations.

The new season of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockdown, will allow players to also get a Ghost of Tsushima themed costume and one of Sackboy, which will also have a dedicated event.

