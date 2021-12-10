Aloy dominates the Machines in the TGA 2021 gameplay trailer

From the stage of The Game Awards 2021 which was the backdrop to the reveal of Star Wars Eclipse, Guerrilla Games and Sony reopen a window on the sci-fi universe of Horizon Forbidden West with a video full of gameplay and cinematic scenes from the highly anticipated adventure exclusively for PS4 and PlayStation 5.

The film packaged by the Dutch subsidiary of PlayStation Studios takes us back to the West Coast of the United States of the future to let us witness the battle fought by Aloy against the mysterious force that threatens to plunge the world back into chaos.

The sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn will remain in the footsteps traced by the previous chapter but will give way to fans old and new of the series to experience an even deeper combat system, with many biomes to explore and numerous side missions to complete to acquire new equipment and powers.

For further information, here you will find a focus on Aloy’s combat system and our special on the Horizon Forbidden West Machines. Before leaving you to the comments and the new video of the Game Awards, we remind you that Horizon Forbidden West will be available from February 22, 2022 on PS4 and PlayStation 5.