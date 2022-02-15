“Aloy has a beard”, social controversy for the hair on the face of the protagonist – Nerd4.life

The controversy of the day concerns the hair on the face of Aloythe protagonist of Horizon Forbidden West. “She has the beard“, is the accusation leveled against her, also alluding to the more general question about her physical appearance, which would have been thought politically, rather than artistically, according to some. Evidently many gamers do not know female physiology. But let’s go in order and read some examples of post polemics against poor Aloy.

It all comes from some images of Horizon Forbidden West that show Aloy’s face in detail, which started to run on social networks after the expiration of the embargo for reviews. Instead of applauding the graphic realism achieved by Guerrilla Games, whose artists have created a natural female face, which also includes a very fine detail such as hair, moreover consistent with a world in which we do not believe that there is much time to devote to jokes, gamers, those who obviously don’t know women well, have decided to mock her.

The problem is that there are already thousands who have entered the controversy with memes and jokes, actually offending their own intelligence more than Aloy or women. Some, like El Analista de Bits, known for his technical analysis of video games, have responded in kind, making fun of those who are surprised by Aloy’s hair:

“Aloy has fuzz on his mustache and chin. I say this so that those who are surprised by the presence of hair on a female body, can finally see up close something as unusual for them as a woman’s face.

Keep yourself virgin for as long as possible, no one takes your flower. Great.“

What to add? It is impressive to see part of the world of video games discussing a similar issue in the face of the release of a game so anticipated and full of interesting elements. Too bad that yet another opportunity was wasted to demonstrate a minimum of maturity.