Alpaca-therapy in Grossetano for frail people – Medicine

CINIGIANO (GROSSETO) – Alpaca-therapy dedicated to frail people and people with disabilities in Sasso d’Ombrone di Cinigiano (Grosseto). The experience, already applied for many years in Portland (Oregon, USA) and Vancouver (Canada), sees alpacas, and even llamas, employed in hospitals and childcare centers, making the guests of the structures, finding a motivational effect that is relaxing especially for children with autism.

“Starting from March 2022 – explains Cecilia Scheggi, alpaca breeder – I have decided to make a few hours a week available to provide free alpaca therapy services to users with disabilities. For now on midweek days and if possible on the weekend early in the morning, but we are working to have more staff so that we can immediately insert a fixed shift on Saturday morning or Sunday morning “. “My hope – she adds – is to be able to welcome users from all over Tuscany and beyond.

For 2023 I already plan to use another part of the farm for this service and to collaborate with voluntary associations in the province of Grosseto so that I can do this service every day “.

“We are proud of this initiative – says the mayor of the Municipality of Cinigiano Romina Sani – by a young woman from our area, which demonstrates how there is space for the business ideas for which this administration is available, recognizing their value and originality, attractive engines for the territory “.