Alpha Motor Ace and Jax, the new Adventure Series arrives for a more off-road look

Although the production of its particular electric cars is expected only in 2023, Alpha Motor has decided to introduce the new line “Adventure Series“for models Ace and Jax. The novelties are purely aesthetic with a series of specific details that wink at the world of off-road. The new Adventure Series was built in collaboration with KC Lights and KMC. However, the two models already originally have a very particular look with a retro style.

THE MECHANICS DO NOT CHANGE

Thanks to this further customization, the look of the two cars becomes even more particular and curious. The manufacturer says that the Adventure Series have specific KMC rims with knobby off-road tires. Then we find specific optical groups made by KC Lights that use a special technology that allows you to optimize the lighting. The Ace model can be requested in the dedicated Cerro Blanco and Fusain colors. The Adventure Series Jax model, on the other hand, will be available in Lida and Grays Harbor colors. As for the mechanics, there has been no change. The Ace model features a single electric motor. The specifications released earlier this year, at the time of its presentation, spoke of a range of more than 250 miles (402 km) and acceleration from 0 to 60 miles per hour (96 km / h) in 6 seconds. A more extreme Performance version with double electric motor and 0-60 mph in 4.5 seconds is also expected. Prices start at $ 32,000.