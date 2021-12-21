Alpine A110, the sports car becomes a French police car

Alpine will supply twenty-six A110s to the French Gendarmerie for emergency response actions on the motorway. Situation suitable for car use: the sports car is equipped with a 1.8-liter turbo petrol engine of 252 HP. Compact weight and dimensions contribute to improved performance, returning an easy and intuitive driving dynamics. The contract launched in June 2021 by the French Ministry of the Interior aims to rejuvenate the fleet of cars supplied to the police, with Alpine will deliver the first vehicles starting from 2022 and until 2025.

A historical relationship

–

The relationship between Renault (and Alpine) with the Gendarmerie is historic. From 1966 to 1973 the police department was equipped with the first A110, which was then replaced with the A310 model until 1987. From here, numerous sports versions of the standard Renault models alternated: 18 Turbo (1984 – 1987); 21 2L Turbo (1992 – 1995); Mégane IDE (2001 – 2006); Mégane III RS (2011 – 2021). Until the recent renewal with the new generation of Alpine A110. Built at the Dieppe plant, it is an ideal car to respond to emergency response missions. Equipped with a 1.8-liter 252 hp engine, it accelerates from 0 to 100 km / h in 4.5 seconds and reaches a top speed of 250 km / h; a formidable adversary for road pirates. The cars supplied to the Gendarmerie will be suitably aesthetically customized and equipped with the necessary on-board instrumentation. The order includes 26 vehicles (including 2 for training), the first deliveries will begin in the first months of 2022 and will continue until 2025 when the contract with the ministry ends.