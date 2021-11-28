Alpine A110, three new variants are coming

Alpine unveils its new A110 2021 range, available in three versions: A110 Original, A110 Gran Turismo, New A110 Sportiva. Each has its own identity and distinctiveness. In their own way, they offer three different, yet authentically Alpine driving experiences. Faithful to Alpine’s principles of lightness and agility, they are powered by a 4-cylinder 1.8 turbo with 7-speed Getrag dual wet clutch automatic transmission.

L’Alpine A110 it is the gateway to the Alpine world. The combination of the “Alpine” chassis with the 252 hp engine provides driving pleasure that refers to the Berlinetta. Light, precise, lively, the A110 demonstrates agility and dynamism in all circumstances. The new Alpine A110 GT is the Gran Turismo sports coupe of the range. With a 300 hp engine combined with the “Alpine” chassis, it offers the ideal synthesis between performance and comfort. Of rare versatility and elegance, the A110 GT is the sports car for daily commuting, but also for long journeys.

The New Alpine A110 S it is the top of the range and places the emphasis on performance. The “Sport” chassis fully exploits the potential of the 300 hp engine. Sporty at heart, it is equipped, as an option, with semi-slick tires and a specific Aerodynamic Kit to satisfy drivers who are looking for a more dynamic drive, especially on the track. Tremendously efficient, the A110 is a concentrate of emotions.

Going into detail, the new Alpine A110 S features a power of 300 hp, acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h in 4.2 seconds, 340 Nm of torque from 2,400 to 6,000 rpm and a top speed of 275 km / h. Sports chassis also has recalibrated springs and anti-roll bars, specific train geometry, coil springs 50% stiffer, hollow anti-roll bars to reduce weight to a minimum and 100% more stable, ground clearance reduced by 4 mm, hydraulic limit switches steering wheel calibrated for optimal control of the bodywork.

The braking system is supplied by Brembo, with bi-material discs and 320 mm diameter at the front and rear. The 18 ”wheels are bright black, while the interiors contain 2-way adjustable Sabelt sports seats, with visible architecture and black leather-microfibre mixed upholstery with contrasting orange stitching.

The A110 GT version, on the other hand, it differs from the sports model with the following features: “Alpine” chassis and double triangle front and rear suspension, active sports exhaust system, 18 “” Légende “black diamond wheels and 6-way adjustable Sebelt Comfort seats in black or brown leather with contrasting Alpine Blue stitching.

The A110 Series is available on the Italian market starting from a list price of 60,800 euros for Alpine A110, A110 GT from 70,850 EUR, New Alpine A110 S from 73,050 euros.