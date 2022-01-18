Alpine-BWT: in 2022 the pink will return to the starting grid – F1 Team – Formula 1

After a few magenta streaks on the emerald green Aston Martin AMR21, the sponsor BWT – an Austrian company specializing in water treatments – could return to color two single-seaters on the 2022 starting grid in grand style. As reported by the French newspaper L’Equipe, in fact, the agreement between Alpine and BWT is now one step away with the former historical partner of Racing Point ready to become the title sponsor of the transalpine team that awaits the Barcelona tests with great trepidation to verify the goodness of years of work dedicated to the new technical regulation.

The BWT brand will not be the only purchase from the Racing Point-Aston Martin galaxy: the French newspaper also added that Otmar Szafnauer he is ready to sit at the Alpine wall, where the chairs of Marcin Budkowski and Alain Prost are left free, both of whom have decided to abandon their roles in Alpine due to interference with CEO Laurent Rossi. In Aston Martin, relations between Szafnauer and patron Lawrence Stroll deteriorated until the departure of the former team manager, who in addition to the Alpine one also received other offers not only from F1 to continue his career in the world of motorsport.