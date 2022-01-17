Alpine, infinite revolution: even Prost to greetings – F1 Team – Formula 1

Stability this unknown. Who thought that the good fifth place obtained by Alpine in the constructors’ classification – with much success by Esteban Ocon in the Hungarian GP and third place by Fernando Alonso in Qatar – could slow down the plans for internal revolution studied by the CEO of the Renault group Luca De Meo is being denied day after day. First came the farewell to the team principal Marcin Budkowski, who had only taken over that role a year after Cyril Abiteboul’s departure. Now from Britain, according to the authoritative site Autosport.com, the four-time world champion is also about to leave the French team Alain Prost.

The Professor had reunited with Renault – for which he had also raced as a driver at the beginning of his F1 career – in 2015, assuming the role of non-executive director in 2019. Prost’s contract has since been renewed every year, but now it appears that Enstone’s management has decided not to confirm the French legend. The news, however, are not over yet, quite the contrary. As we had anticipated in some articles, in fact, the French team seems destined to embrace a new partnership with the BWT brand, which has now left Aston Martin. A transition, that from Silverstone to Enstone, which will probably also concern Otmar Szafnauer.

The now former team principal of the British brand had already been approached last year to the Losanga group. This move is expected to take place shortly, with the 57-year-old manager assuming the role of number one on the Alpine pit wall. Currently that role is occupied by the interim CEO Laurent Rossi, pending the official status of Budkowski’s replacement. While waiting for the official announcements to arrive, the only ones protected from this revolution seem to be the two drivers, Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon. In all this there is also interest in understanding what the fate of Davide Brivio, who joined the team last year after his MotoGP triumphs and whose role at the wall has never seemed completely clear.