Alpine skiing, all ready for Lienz, without Shiffrin the blues are looking for a giant hit – OA Sport

After the Christmas break, the Women’s Alpine Skiing World Cup returns and it does so in Lienz. On the Austrian snow there is still space for technical disciplines, with a giant and a slalom scheduled. The headlights, in theory, had to be focused on Mikaela Shiffrin, who jumped back to the lead of the general classification in Courchevel, but the American will not be in the game, since she announced the positivity to Covid-19 in the past few hours.

A track, that of Lienz, which would have seen the American champion as a safe protagonist, who in the last four races on the Austrian track had obtained three victories (two in slalom) and a third place. From a possible double, therefore, the native of Vail will be forced to watch the races on TV, patiently waiting for the negativization and the return to the races in Zagreb, if all goes well.

At this point, what scenarios could we see in Lienz? In Courchevel an amazing Sara Hector managed to beat the American, so the Swede will be looking for confirmation among the wide doors. As always, the Italians will not be forgotten, as they want to win the first victory of the season in giant leagues. Brignone won on this track in 2017, while Bassino finished second in 2019. The track is liked and the condition of the Italians seems good to try the assault on the big target. Attention also to Sofia Goggia, who must limit the damage in the giant and above all avoid another zero to continue to keep alive the dream in the overall standings of the World Cup.

Attention also to Petra Vlhova, but the Slovakian is ready especially in slalom to aim high. Two victories for Vlhova so far this season, really difficult to hypothesize, a second athlete vying for the victory; while the fight for the podium is quite interesting, where many are fighting for a place. Among them it is impossible to find a blue, with Italy that really risks playing the role of the extra, especially after the serious injury of Martina Peterlini.

Photo: LaPresse