Alpine skiing, Beaver Creek’s second super-G in Kilde. Male Paris

Aleksander Aamodt Kilde won the second super-G in Beaver Creek (USA), in the weekend that also sees two descents. The Norwegian, winner of the 2019-20 World Cup, is in his seventh career victory, the fourth in the specialty. It is his first seal after the right knee injury that last year denied him participation in the World Cup. The podium is completed by Marco Odermatt, second only three hundredths and increasingly at the top of the World Cup standings, and the American Travis Ganong, at 37/100; the Austrians Mayer and Kriechmayr finished fourth and fifth respectively. Sixth is Pinturault, who could take advantage of a technical track designed by the French coaches and who, after a good first part of the race, paid a second gap. Bad crash for Kjetil Jansrud, who ends up on the high-speed nets: for the 36-year-old Norwegian – three super-G cups on the bulletin board – he fears for his right knee, even if seeing him on his feet and even on skis gives us hope. Broderick Thompson, the Canadian third in Thursday’s race, finished 1 ”94 behind the winner.