Alpine skiing, because the Olympic descent has been canceled. Complicated recovery – OA Sport

UPDATE 0RE 6.00. Nothing to do, the race was canceled due to too much wind. It will be recovered in the next few days, but when? The first day off is Saturday 12 February, otherwise an overlap with another race will be inevitable. Assuming that the wind gives a respite … So far it has never failed.

UPDATE AT 05.00. The wind is dictating the law and the men’s downhill has been further postponed. The organizers have communicated that there are no conditions to get off at 06.00 Italian time (1.00 pm local time). At the same time they announced that at 06.00 will meet further to decide whether to start the descent at 07.00 Italian time (2.00 pm local time).

The wind continues to play tricks on Yanqingwhere today the downhill men of the Olympics Beijing Winter 2022. The decidedly violent gusts had forced the organizers to postpone the start of the race by one houroriginally scheduled for 04.00 Italian time (11.00 local time), but there was nothing to do: also at 05.00 Italian time there will be no disembarkation. Aeolus dictates the law very strongly on the difficult Chinese track, at the moment there are no conditions to compete guaranteeing the safety of the athletes.

At 05.00 Italian the jury will meet again to decide whether to start the race at 06.00 Italian time (1.00 pm local time) or whether to postpone the departure further. The hope is that the wind will calm down and that the jet men will be able to give us a good show on this day of celebration. Clearly, if the gusts continue to flare up on the track, then there is a real risk that the men’s downhill run of the Games will be postponed to the next few days and that the alpine skiing calendar will have to be rewritten in this five-circle review.

Yesterday the wind had forced to cancel the third timed test. Italy is focusing in particular on Dominik Paris, but pay attention to the Christof Innerhofer card who seems to be at ease on this new track. The favorites on the eve are the Norwegian Aleksander Kilde, the Austrians Vincent Kriechmayr and Matthias Mayer, the Swiss Beat Feuz and Marco Odermatt.

