Alpine skiing, female giant Kronplatz 2022: Vlhova offs all in the 1st heat, Bassino and Brignone close to the podium

For advice on how to use bib number 1 in the best possible way, call the intercom at Petra Vlhova. Of course, the Slovakian is still lucky to find the role of “forerunner” in the World Cup on a track that marks itself quickly, but descending cleanly without references on a challenging slope like that of Plan de Corones is not a foregone conclusion. At the end of the first heat Vlhova has 34 cents ahead of Sara Hectorbut from the second position onwards the margins are narrower. In full race for the podium Marta Bassinofourth a couple of hundredths late from Mikaela Shiffrin, and Federica Brignone (sixth).
The track is ruined after the first few passes, so much so that the jury is forced to interrupt the test for a few minutes, while it’s still up to the group of the best. Situation that heavily disadvantages Tessa Worley (8 ^ to +0.82) and Alice Robinson (9 ^ to +1.10), dropped just before the interruption – not to mention Michelle Gisin and Katharina Liensberger finishing out of the top-10 -, and at the same time it allows those who compete immediately after to remain more attached to the train for the podium. This is the case of the Polish Maryna Gasienica-Daniel, who placed fifth between the two blue, and Ragnhild Mowinckel, seventh (+0.74). To complete the ranking of the top ten the Austraca Katharina Truppe (+1.46). Without Elena Curtoni and Sofia Goggia no other Italian qualifies in the second heat.
