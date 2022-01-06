Alpine skiing, Flachau women’s slalom canceled. He recovered in Schladming, again on Tuesday 11 January – OA Sport

UPDATE 19.30. The FIS has communicated that the Flachau women’s slalom will come also recovered on Tuesday 11 January in Schladming. We will therefore remain in Austria, but moving to a location with fewer cases of Covid-19. The time program will be announced shortly.

–

Flachau women’s slalom, test valid for the 2021-2022 Alpine Skiing World Cup, was deleted. The traditional Night Race, scheduled Tuesday 11 January, it will not take place due to too many cases of Covid-19 who are registering in the area. It is a great Classic of the White Circus, much loved by the public and which attracts thousands of people along the slope in Austria, but the International Federation and the organizers of the event have decided to cancel the prestigious competition.

At the moment there is talk of postponing the race for a week, hoping for a decrease in cases and in a condition of greater safety for athletes, but recovery in another location is not excluded. The FIS will communicate its decision in the next few hours. The women are veterans of the Zagreb slalom played in conditions on the edge of the regular and this technical test could be decisive for the run-up to the general Crystal Ball, on paper become a three-way affair between the American Mikaela Shiffrin, the Slovak Petra Vlhova and the our Sofia Goggia.

Alpine skiing, Zagreb slalom canceled after the first descents: the snowpack did not hold up

The next appointment remains that of the weekend of January 8-9 in Kranjska Gora (Slovenia) with a giant and a slalom, while in the following weekend there will be a downhill and a super-G in Zauchensee (Austria).

Photo: Lapresse