Alpine skiing, Marta Bassino fifth in the qualifications of the parallel of Lech. The scoreboard of the blue – OA Sport

Marta Bassino smoothly qualifies for the knockout stage of the parallel of Lech (Austria), where the second stage of the Alpine Ski World Cup 2021-2022. The reigning world champion in the specialty completed two solid heats, without taking any particular risks and finishing in fifth position with a time of 48 ″ 59.

The Piedmontese accused a gap of 54 cents (a very large gap in a test of this kind) from the Norwegian Thea Louise Stjernesund: the Scandinavian made the difference against all her opponents thanks to a superlative performance during the first stage on the red track. The 1996 class preceded by 0.42 the Slovenian Andreja Slokar, 24 years old in rapid and exponential growth. Third place for another Norwegian: Kristin Lysdahl paid a gap of 0.49 from the compatriot who commands the ranking.

The German Lena Duerr did well, fourth and only 3 cents ahead of Marta Bassino. Safe qualifications for Lara Gut-Behrami, the only one of the pretenders to the general crystal ball present in Austria: Switzerland is eighth at 0.66. The Austrian Katharina Liensberger did not shine, tenth at 0.87 from the top: the reigning world champion (on a par with Bassino) will still be a tough nut to crack for anyone in the knockout draw.

Marta Bassino aside, it was not a memorable morning for the young blue, who not only failed to qualify for the next stage, but didn’t even come close to it. Here are the placings: 31st Roberta Midali, 39th rookie Celina Haller, 39th junior slalom world champion Sophie Mathiou, 41st Anita Gulli.

We remember that today’s competition has been snubbed by many champions, above all the American Mikaela Shiffrin And Petra Vlhova, but also the blue Federica Brignone and Sofia Goggia. It is a specialty that just fails to take root and that this season will not be proposed again (fortunately, one might say). Even today there have been some slowdowns that have broken up the competition, in particular with the starting gate which caused more than one problem.

The knockout phase of the Lech parallel will take place this afternoon at 17.00. Marta Bassino will face the Swiss Andrea Ellenberger in the round of 16, while the eventual fourth would reserve the rider of the Bel Paese between the German Duerr and the Polish Maryna Gasienica-Daniel.

Photo: Lapresse