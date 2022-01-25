Alpine skiing, Schladming slalom: Razzoli second in the middle of the race, Jakobsen in the lead

Giuliano Razzoli is second after the first run of the slalom in Schladming, Austria. The blue, who went down with bib 17, is only ahead of the Swedish Kristoffer Jakobsen, in the lead with 51 ”32; Razzoli chases at 58/100, while at 67/100 there are the French Clement Noel and the Norwegian Lucas Braathen. After the sixth place in Kitzbuehel, Tommaso Sala is 11th at 1 ”26. Beyond the top ten also Gross, chasing at 1 ”42, Moelgg at 1” 67, Maurberger at 1 ”93. Alex Vinatzer is 1 ”62 from the first place.

The Italian team

–

The race represents the last chance for the blue slalomists to snatch a pass for the Beijing Games. The names of the 7 members of the men’s alpine skiing expedition will in fact be communicated at the end of the race, to integrate the 111 names already published yesterday by Coni for the Olympic expedition. At the moment the team should consist of sprinters Dominik Paris, Chirstof Innerhofer, Matteo Marsaglia and Mattia Casse, plus Luca De Aliprandini and slalomists Alex Vinatzer and Giuliano Razzoli, but a podium of one between Moelgg, Sala, Gross and Maurberger (at the start there is also Vaccari) will inevitably put the place of a sprinter in the balance (Casse and Innerhofer risk more).