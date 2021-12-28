Alpine skiing, Shiffrin positive at Covid. The race for the Cup becomes complicated

The leader of the general classification confirmed the news on her social channels. The return to Zagreb or Maribor?

Covid falls on the Ski World Cup and risks upsetting the general classification. A little more than a month before the Beijing Games, the US champion and World Cup leader, Mikaela Shiffrin, also tested positive for coronavirus and for the White Circus star, twice Olympic champion, the year 2021 ends like this ahead of time.

Worst week – “I wanted to inform you that I am fine, but unfortunately I had a positive test at Covid. I am following the protocol and I am isolating myself, and I will miss Lienz. Good luck to my teammates. I will cheer for them from afar. Thanks to everyone. for your support. See you in the new year “, wrote the American on her social channels, showing herself distraught by the inconvenience that revolutionizes the plans. If all goes well and she manages to negativize herself in a short time, Shiffrin, leading the overall cup (770 points) ahead of Sofia Goggia (635) and Petra Vlhova (435) when 14 of the 37 scheduled races were played, could already be on stage in the first test of the new year, the slalom on January 4th in Zagreb, Croatia, or return to Maribor, where a giant and a slalom are scheduled on the 8th and 9th. It remains to be seen if nine days will be enough to recover and be immediately competitive and stretch right on the blue downhill skier.

Goggia and the others – Instead, the New Zealander Alice Robinson and the Austrian Katharina Liensberger will return to Lienz, who in the meantime have been negativized. The Swiss Lara Gut-Behrami has not yet emerged from Covid. He has been missing since mid-December (before the races in Val d’Isère) and has already lost several dozen points along the way. For the athlete, who was isolated in Udine, the general classification moves away and the absence of the giant from Lienz is another shoulder to his ambitions. The virus is therefore changing the history of the Cup by becoming one of the crazy variables that can upset races and podiums. The same blue flag bearer Goggia, on the day of the delivery of the Tricolor by the Head of State, Sergio Mattarella, in view of the Games, did not hide the fears in case of positivity, admitting to living this critical phase with total apprehension.

December 27, 2021 (change December 27, 2021 | 19:25)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link