Alpine skiing, Sofia Goggia falls in the super-G of Cortina. The conditions and how it is. Left Knee Concern – OA Sport

Sofia Goggia fell into a very bad fall during the super-G in Cortina d’Ampezzo, test valid for the 2021-2022 Alpine Skiing World Cup. The blue was in line with Elena Curtoni’s times after the first three intermediates and seemed to have all the credentials to aim for first place, then he made a serious mistake (braking) and after a couple of doors his legs spread apart. The Bergamo area is flew to the ground in a violent way, it overturned and ended up in the snow, causing fear for the integrity of his knees and ligaments.

After a few moments, however, the Olympic champion in downhill she got up on her legs. Sofia Goggia reassembled her skis and reached the finish line on her legs: hopefully a serious injury has not materialized, but of course we will know more in the next few hours after he undergoes all the necessary investigations. Once in the finish area, our standard bearer entered a tent for the first medical reports. For the moment we are talking about a small pain in the left knee, we are considering the possibility of going immediately to Milan to undergo an MRI

VIDEO Sofia Goggia, bad fall in the super-G of Cortina: fear of the knee

The 29-year-old had won the downhill race held yesterday on the Olimpia delle Tofane and today she was chasing the brace, but unfortunately she fell into a bad fall and now we live mShe was shivering, as she had already flown to the ground last week on the Zauchensee descent and she had undergone a very hard week of physiotherapy to get fit in Cortina d’Ampezzo. There are a couple of weeks to go until the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and clearly every slip can be dangerous for those aiming to win new medals at the Games.

This fall takes away Sofia Goggia from the red bib as leader of the specialty classification, given that Federica Brignone was only five points behind before this morning and today she conquered a significant fourth place that allowed her to jump to the top of the ranking. Even the run-up to the general Crystal Ball undergoes a sudden halt, but now it is only important not to have been injured on the eve of the five-circle review.

Elena Curtoni won the race and spoke of Sofia Goggia to the microphones of the Rai: “I immediately went to her. For me it is a bittersweet day: I am very happy for what I managed to do, I am satisfied with my race, but I am sorry for Sofia and I hope it is nothing serious“.

Photo: Lapresse