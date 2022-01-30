Alpine skiing, Super G Garmisch 2022: Brignone and Huetter dominate and win ex-aequo, historic success for Italy

Two completely different stories that intertwine on the top step of the podium in the last appointment before the Winter Olympics. The Garmisch-Partenkirchen Super G sees a success ex-aequo on the one hand historical for Federica Brignone, on the other with a taste of rebirth for Cornelia Huetter. Italy continues to grind successes: tenth of the season – equaled the record of 1996/1997 – e sixth out of seven in this specialty, unprecedented among women. On the other hand, Austria makes the big voice (taking the place of the blue in the previous stages), with four athletes in the first five positions: Huetter returns to win from 2017, Tamara Tippler climbs on the podium for a glue in front of Mirjam Puchner and Nadine Fest.

Brignone also takes an important step towards the specialty cup, extending to more than 100 points from compatriot Elena Curtoni, tenth, and taking advantage of the numerous heavy absences.

The race

A shared victory that comes in two different ways. Federica Brignone she starts very strong on the flat, keeps the highest possible speed on the steep, where it makes the difference and trims more than eight tenths to the other descents before and after her. At the exact moment in which the Valle d’Aosta descends, a strong wind begins to blow. An aspect that almost seems to give Brignone an advantage in the final stretch in smoothness (probably a gust of wind in favor), but which nevertheless penalizes the subsequent athletes. Nobody seems to keep up with the blue anymore, even for just a moment the weather conditions risk becoming the only rival capable of taking away her third victory of the season in Super G, suspending the race for a few minutes and undermining its regularity.

All this until Conelia Huetter gets off: the Austrian leaves something too much in the first half of the track, but manages to get back on the more technical section, where Brignone had appeared unparalleled, and recovers the tenth of disadvantage in the last sector, crossing the finish line with the same time of 1: 18.19. Beautiful story of the 29-year-old from Styria, who finally regains competitiveness on the eve of Beijing 2022, after a very complicated four-year period. Back on the podium the day before downhill, her last victory was in December 2017.

Alongside the Austrian, Federica Brignone confirms her consistency of performance in the specialty she has always loved, even if she has found the feeling only in the last few years: nineteenth seal for the most successful Italian in the World Cup, the third of the season, which brings the blues in double figures of successes, which happened only 25 years ago.

A lot of Austria in the top positions

To play the role of superpower of the Super G this time is Austria. Six athletes in the first twelve positions and Brignone the only “intruder” of a top-5 that otherwise would have been monopolized by the same flag. Tamara Tippler climbs on the podium for the second consecutive race in this specialty, even if 82 cents away. His companions Mirjam Puchner and Nadine Fest remain very close behind him.

1. C. HUETTER (AUT) 1: 18.19 1. F. BRIGNONE (ITA) 1: 18.19 3. T. TIPPLER (AUT) +0.82 4. M. PUCHNER (AUT) +0.83 5. N. FEST (AUT) +0.93 6. R. MIRADOLI (FRA) +0.98 7. J. SUTER (SUI) +1.01 8. C. SUTER (SUI) +1.03 8. J. HAEHLEN (SUI) +1.03 10. E. CURTONI (ITA) +1.07

First Super G cup for Italy

An Italy that does not allow itself to look back, with the sixth victory and the seventh podium of the season on as many Super G races that bears the signature of the only Italian winner of the overall World Cup. The first three positions of the specialty rankings remain unchanged and all tricolor,but Brignone goes on the run with a margin of more than 100 points compared to Elena Curtoni, another great expectation at the five-circle appointment, which in Garmisch takes home a 10th place just over a second behind, a sign of how the mind is already projected towards the Olympics.

It should be emphasized that, with still two races to go in the World Cup, the fight for the cup is already mathematically an internal battle between the blues. Tippler, fourth at 259 points, is too far away.

THE FEMALE SUPER G CLASSIFICATION 1. F. BRIGNONE (ITA) 477 2. E. CURTONI (ITA) 374 3. S. GOGGIA (ITA) 332 4. T. TIPPLER (AUT) 259 5. L. GUT-BEHRAMI (SUI) 226

All eight Italian women in the race score: 13th Nicol Delago, 14th Roberta Melesi, 16th Marta Bassino, 18th Nadia Delago, 26th Karoline Pichler and 29th Francesca Marsaglia.

