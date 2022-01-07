Alpinestars presents the new generation of Tech-Air electronic airbags – Accessories

55 years of technological innovation and development of products designed to protect all types of motorcyclists, starting from Tech-Air 10, developed in the World Championship, the slim and autonomous wearable airbag system that offers protection on the road and on the track by covering the shoulders, chest, the outside of the back and hips.

It can be worn under any Alpinestars Tech-Air Ready suit o leather suit that has at least 4 centimeters of space in the chest and 2 around the circumference of the rider’s hips, to allow the airbag to be inflated in the event of an accident.

Tech-Air 3 is Alpinestars’ Airbag System to be worn over the jacket and primarily designed for driving on the road everyday.

With a practical design, it can be worn in all weather conditions and the lightweight and foldable structure allows you to store it easily in a backpack or under the saddle of the scooter when not in use.

The Tech-Air 3 Airbag System is available in both men’s and women’s Stella versions, with a dedicated fit.

The Tech-Air OFF-ROAD V2 offers maximum protection for off-road driving, developed and used in the most grueling conditions of the last 3 Dakar, will arrive in the course of 2022.

These new garments complement the already known Tech-Air 5 (pictured below) and complete the Alpinestars proposal. to respond to motorcyclists of any discipline.