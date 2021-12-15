Alpitour, digital shot. Ezhaya: “Stop doing it yourself”

Human, too human, like the wise man of Nietzsche on the free spirit. IS Pier Ezhaya, director of the tour operating Alpitour, creator of that Trevolution which is not just a reorganization of brands, but a domain of professionalism (and personality). «The team is not a family. It is neither more nor less; it is simply another thing. And when it works – for someone like me who drives one – it represents it emotional salary more satisfying, ”he wrote a few days ago on LinkedIn. And he repeats it today, when he tells us about the “best team ever” and about a company ready to make the technological leap definitive: what will allow to reach the do-it-yourself on the web and bring it home.

The Trevolution is complete. Can you be satisfied?

«I am very convinced of the choices made, we had courage. On the market we have left the brands most appreciated by travelers and in the choice of managers we have not adopted the Cencelli manual: there are now the best players on the field, also in terms of values ​​and honesty, because the professional aspect is essential to the human one. . We didn’t need soloists, but people capable of forming a group. And so it was. I’ve had many teams, but this one – I repeat – is the best ».

What will be the next challenge for the Alpitour teams?

«We are working on an important project linked to omnichannel, a concept to which we will give a more chewable name. Basically, we will redesign our three platforms – Alpitour.it, Turisanda.it and Edenviaggi.it – ​​with new rules of engagement and large investments in web marketing: the goal is to reach the consumer accustomed to booking alone and allow him to finalize the purchase in the agency. The internet can no longer be ignored. It is necessary to guard it, reach the customer and hold him tight, avoiding handing him over to the banks read “.

We are on the eve of a cultural revolution.

“Exactly. Just when someone thought that organized tourism was at the end of an era, we studied the great leap: entering the web ring with force and transmitting the values ​​of our profession to the “hard and pure” do-it-yourselfers. . Values ​​common to all tour operators, not only linked to Alpitour ».

In this sense, the pandemic has made adv and to figures almost indispensable

“This is true. But we must look further. We are not here just to solve problems and unravel files, but to sell new services. This is the message that, together with our partner agencies, we want to convey to the end customer. We have 60 million travelers to reach and we will also do so through an important communication campaign, planned starting from spring 2022 ».

Speaking of travel agencies, there is an issue that has raised some controversy: the closure of codes at some points of sale. Can you explain it to us?

“Certain. Meanwhile, I want to remind you that we collaborate with 6,200 points of sale and we are the operator that distributes the most advs on the market, serving them regularly. We accept that some do not want to work with us, likewise our need to channel practices on those who have always chosen us must be accepted. Making alliances is a necessity, also because keeping the codes open has an administrative, accounting cost and so on ».

On the operational front, can you tell us how the market responded to the opening of the corridors?

“Better than we expected. The results are very positive. We had, yes, traced the desire to travel, but the volumes were beyond expectations. On Egypt – the destination with the strongest response – we left with four weekly flights; in November we went to 12 and at Christmas we will arrive at 18. Well the Maldives too, where we started with two flights and we are about to introduce the third, which has never been done before. Over the Dominican Republic, we went from one to four flights. The imperative in such a situation is to create supply. Operators must show courage and resourcefulness ».

Did the Omicron alarm cause cancellations?

“Not consistently, also because most of the sales are in the aisles and travelers are vaccinated. I would speak more of a slowdown in new bookings. But in general the results on open goals continue to be good ».

What Christmas is Alpitour preparing to experience in terms of turnover?

«However very insufficient. To give a measure: open destinations will be worth just over 35% of 2019 sales, when the world was totally open. The partial result on the corridors is certainly good, but the final score is not as good ».

The opening of new corridors is expected. What destinations do you want?

«Oman, Cape Verde, Cuba, Mexico and Thailand. It would be a good shot in the arm, not only for us, but for the whole market ».

After the winter, will we get out of this crisis?

«I hope so, but the next few months will be long and complex. If it is true that some corridors are open, it is equally true that the cash desks of companies have dried up, it is difficult to meet costs and there is a widespread sense of despondency. This winter, on the economic front, will cause more victims than the previous one. This is why we asked for urgent interventions with Astoi and the other associations ».

Despite the difficulties, do you still love this job?

«I would say that I miss this job. In recent years, even as president Astoi, I have been more of a politician. I can’t wait to go back to full-time tourism ».