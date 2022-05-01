Already 2 times out of stock, Fenty eau de parfum is back in very limited quantities

Yahoo Shopping editors are committed to independently curating great products for you at great value prices. Yahoo may receive a commission if you make purchases from links on this page. Product prices and availability are those applicable at the time of publication.

Everyone who has met her agrees that she smells divine. Long unavailable in France, Rihanna’s first fragrance Fenty Eau de Parfum is back for a very limited time.

“- What is your favorite smell?

– Rihanna !”

By all accounts, everyone – famous or not – who’s come close to the singer agrees that she smells “heavenly.” On Instagram, Riri shared a video montage of all the reactions of her interlocutors who had the opportunity to breathe her scent. Cardi B, Jennifer Lawrence, Lil Nas X… all are unanimous: Rihanna smells soooo good.

“I couldn’t describe the smell of it, but it’s literally a memory that sticks in my memory”tries to explain a radio presenter.

Intriguing isn’t it? With this video, Rihanna couldn’t make us want to unravel the mystery of this stunning fragrance that leaves no one indifferent. And this is precisely what “memory encapsulated in a perfume impossible to forget” that the new high priestess of cosmetics wants us to appropriate.

Read also: We thought she was definitely buried but Victoria’s Secret is experiencing a return of hype on TikTok

Released August 10 in the US, her first perfume Fenty Eau de Parfum is thought of as “an assertive expression of its true essence”. “Fenty Eau de Parfum is made to remember what is true. I made this fragrance for myself and now I share it with you”, explains the star on the site of his brand. Already twice out of stock since its launch, it’s back in limited quantities exclusively on Fentybeauty.com from April 27.

Read more

So what exactly does it smell like? Created in Grasse, with Jacques Cavallier-Belletrud, nose of the Vuitton house, Fenty Eau de Parfum (in French in the text) is a daring encounter between magnolia, musk, mandarin, blueberry, Bulgarian rose absolute , geranium and patchouli. A “sweet and spicy” smell and a single blend which allows each person who wears it to express their personality through a perfume that is uniquely their own and expresses their whole heart and soul.

Fenty Eau de Parfum

SHOP

Even the bottle – an amber glass vial (Rihanna’s favorite color), in the apothecary spirit – was imagined by Rihanna to come as close as possible to her aspirations. And those who have had the opportunity to smell it, are just as ecstatic in the face of this perfume which is much talked about:

“Oh my! My nose can’t help but go back to my wrist. I’m obsessed with the smell. Wow! Spicy, warm, woody, with a tangy zest and vanilla finish. It’s unlike anything other. Rihanna makes us feel like money, sophistication, beauty and power.”can we read in particular in the comments.

Now available in France, but a victim of its own success, the precious elixir is back in stock on April 27 for a limited time. If you want to try your luck, we advise you to do it early.

Fenty Eau de Parfum

Shopping: Fenty Eau de Parfum, €170 on Fentybeauty.com

Read also: