already 31 games confirmed on day one in 2022 – Nerd4.life

Xbox Game Pass will continue its run in 2022 with already 31 confirmed games coming to day one in Microsoft’s subscription service catalog, so we can already compile a list of titles planned for subscribers next year.

After a very rich year, as we also reported in the Xbox Game Pass 2021 special, we already have a remarkably busy schedule for 2022 as well, even if most of the games in question do not yet have a fixed release date and are therefore subject to possible movements and variations. However, most of these, having been in development for some time, should still arrive within the year.

So here are the 31 games coming to day one on Xbox Game Pass in 2022 based on what we already know, to which others will obviously be added: