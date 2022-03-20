already 70 adhesions to the initiative of “Il Raggio Verde”

70 adhesions were registered this morning by the “Il Raggio Verde” association for the initiative proposed by the same association and by the Radiology Unit of the PTA of Trani, scheduled for next Sunday 27 March: this is the third edition of ” A day for women “to continue to support and promote projects in the fight against breast cancer. It is carried out in collaboration and at the Radiology Unit of the PTA of Trani with dr. Francesco Nemore, and provides free medical examinations and breast screening for women aged 20 to 40, diagnostic tests for osteoporosis, thyroid ultrasound.

This morning the collection of adhesions, with a gazebo of “Il Raggio Verde” between via S. Giorgio and via Mario pagano: “Today our association has received great recognition: your trust. About 70 adhesions have been collected – reads in fact in a post of the association – for the initiative proposed by us, Raggio Verde, and by the Radiology Unit of the PTA of Trani, this means that, having learned to know us, you believe in our seriousness and in the validity of our initiatives, and therefore in the importance of prevention, a battle that we have been fighting for years “, all on the occasion of the month dedicated to Women. “A heartfelt thanks to the doctors and primary care workers of the Trani PTA. When we started, even if we had high expectations, we were a bit hesitant and instead we reached the third edition. Our work, promoting prevention, shaking up the psychology of convincing women to love each other, has paid off. This day organized for you by Raggio Verde and the Radiology Unit of the PTA of Trani, together with those of previous years, has become the flagship of our work. it means that we have been able to show how much we care about you and how much our commitment is appreciated by you, and we thank you for this “.

