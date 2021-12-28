already a hundred dead. It affects the elderly and children

Nearly 100 people have died in South Sudan from what is called a “mysterious” disease.

As the Mirror also reports, so far the disease has caused the deaths of 97 people a Fangak, in the state of Jonglei, in the northern part of South Sudan. Due to the heavy floods that hit the area, medical experts had to reach the place in question by helicopter.

Last Thursday he was the Fangak County Commissioner, Biel Boutros Biel, to affirm that the death of an elderly woman had occurred due to an “unidentified” disease.

The South Sudan Ministry of Health then said that the disease has mainly affected the elderly and children under 14.

It seems that among the main symptoms of the mysterious disease there are cough, diarrhea, fever, headache, joint pain, loss of appetite, body weakness and chest pain.

Although some officials from the World Health Organization have also arrived for try to shed some light on the disease, at the moment nothing significant has been discovered.

Floods in South Sudan “perfect storm for epidemics”

The heavy floods that hit the Fangak region have only increased the pressure on local health agencies due to endemic diseases such as malaria and cholera. More than 200,000 people have fled their homes in what has been called the worst flooding in the region in over 60 years.

Already last November Doctors Without Borders had warned that the floods that hit South Sudan (caused, according to the UN, by climate change) would be a “Perfect storm for epidemics”. People affected by the floods are in fact at “greater risk of epidemics and waterborne diseases such as acute watery diarrhea, cholera and malaria”.

WHO initially thought the mysterious disease might be a cholera epidemic, but the samples carried out by the experts were negative.