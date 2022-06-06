Entertainment

already a sign of rapprochement between Shakira and Gerard Pique?

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 31 1 minute read

Zapping World Eleven EXCLUDED: Édouard Mendy’s “Little Brother” interview!

This is the news that has agitated the planet people who have been playing football in recent days. After an idyll of eleven years, the couple Shakira – Gerard Piqué is in danger after the public confirmation of their separation. A separation announced in recent days by Spanish media people, even announcing that this decision would be made against a background of adultery.

However, the contact does not seem to be broken between the two stars. As explained by the Spanish press in recent hours, Shakira and Gerard Pique even spent the weekend together. With the objective that their difficulties do not reflect on their role as parents since their son Milan was playing an international baseball tournament in the Czech Republic. Shakira and Pique were therefore present together to encourage him. A first step towards a more total reconciliation?

to summarize

While the separation between Shakira and Gerard Pique was announced a few days ago, the Spanish press relays a small sign of rapprochement this weekend… The two stars were seen together this weekend…

World Eleven

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 31 1 minute read

Related Articles

Kim Kardashian freaks out Instagram with her latest Dolce & Gabbana look

18 seconds ago

Ellen DeGeneres says goodbye to two decades of television success under the shadow of suspicion | TV

11 mins ago

Marquinhos and Neymar holders with Brazil

12 mins ago

Drew Barrymore declares himself to Leonardo DiCaprio in an Instagram post and the network goes crazy

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button