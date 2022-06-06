already a sign of rapprochement between Shakira and Gerard Pique?

Zapping World Eleven EXCLUDED: Édouard Mendy’s “Little Brother” interview!

This is the news that has agitated the planet people who have been playing football in recent days. After an idyll of eleven years, the couple Shakira – Gerard Piqué is in danger after the public confirmation of their separation. A separation announced in recent days by Spanish media people, even announcing that this decision would be made against a background of adultery.

However, the contact does not seem to be broken between the two stars. As explained by the Spanish press in recent hours, Shakira and Gerard Pique even spent the weekend together. With the objective that their difficulties do not reflect on their role as parents since their son Milan was playing an international baseball tournament in the Czech Republic. Shakira and Pique were therefore present together to encourage him. A first step towards a more total reconciliation?

