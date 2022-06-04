Already an insurmountable obstacle on the Marcelo track?

OM Mercato: In search of a successor to Sead Kolasinac, OM are thinking of Marcelo, at the end of his contract with Real Madrid. But the task does not look easy.

OM Mercato: Pablo Longoria tries the Marcelo bet

Marcelo is about to shoot fifteen years of his career. Arrived in January 2007 from Fluminense against a check for 6.5 million euros, the 34-year-old left-back will leave Real Madrid at the end of his contract on June 30. After winning the Champions League final against Liverpool, the Brazilian international said goodbye to the people of Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu. Now free to join the club of his choice, Marcello will be spoiled for choice this summer.

Indeed, according to information from the Turkish newspaper Fanatic, while Inter Milan and Juventus Turin would have already inquired, the competition would be more and more intense for Olympique de Marseille in the Marcelo file. The Istanbul media ensuring that Fenerbahçe would also be in the footsteps of Karim Benzema’s teammate. And the Turkish club would be willing to do everything to convince him to sign this summer.

OM Mercato: Marcelo to Fenerbahçe, on the advice of Roberto Carlos

For several weeks now, Marcello is regularly associated with various exotic destinations in Brazil, China and the United States. However, the former protege of Zinedine Zidane wants to stay in Europe to continue playing in the Champions League. A boon for Olympique de Marseille, qualified for the C1 next season and struggling at the left-back position, where Sead Kolasinac, Jordan Amavi and Luan Peres do not satisfy Jorge Sampaoli. However, the compatriot of Neymar Jr would favor Fenerbahçe, on the advice of his compatriot Roberto Carlos. Pablo Longoria and OM could therefore see this big blow pass them by.