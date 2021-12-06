“Already invested 150 million euros”

Three heads of giant women, with very long eyelashes, who welcome visitors to the Italian Pavilion at Expo 2020 in Dubai with Fellini-like delight. And next to them the armor of Gladiator and Game of Thrones, Casanova’s wigs, Caligula’s sandals, Diabolik’s Eva Kant onesie and Johnny Depp’s pirate hat from the golden times, that from Pirates of the Caribbean. More than an exhibition, Lazio Land of Cinema – The Land of Magical Crafts is a wunderkammer, a room of wonders that the Lazio Region, first to respond to the call of the Expo, has set up in the Italian space of the universal exhibition in Dubai.

CRAFTS

Sixty pieces of “magical craftsmanship” arranged in a fluid space, curated by the fashion historian Clara Tosi Pamphili and the art expert Alessio de Navasques and designed to tell the greatness of the manual work of Lazio artisans: not mere performers but artists of leather, fabric, wood and material, which gave body to the impalpable genius of the authors. It is no coincidence that it is Pinocchio, the magical puppet cut out of wood, the symbol of craftsmanship that creates life, which opens and closes the exhibition itinerary, exhibited in Dubai in three versions: that of the artisan Bartolucci for Luigi Comencini’s Pinocchio TV, that of Oscar winner Danilo Donati for the interpretation of Roberto Benigni in the 2002 film, and that of the costume created by Massimo Cantini Parrini for Matteo Garrone’s visionary Pinocchio – a film supported by the Lazio Cinema International call for proposals of the same region.

The Region’s commitment to Dubai also includes the cycle of projections “Notti d’Autore”, the review curated by ANICA in the Amphitheater space of the Italian Pavilion, with the screening of Freaks Out by Gabriele Mainetti, a film supported by the region and shot in Lazio . “The exhibition celebrates the artisan companies that have handed down the ability to work for the world of cinema at an international level for generations – explains Quirino Briganti, manager of Expo 2020 Dubai for the Lazio Region – we have therefore created an evocative visual path, which evokes unforgettable film sets. and award-winning. Lazio and the city of Rome are increasingly taking the form of a Land of Cinema, with an industrial and artisan district that is unique in the world that we are promoting here in Dubai ».

In first place in Italy for companies active in the audiovisual sector, and second in Europe for investments in the sector (30 million euros for 2021), the Lazio Region focuses on Expo 2020 to increase investment opportunities, support international collaborations on foreign markets – in particular in the Arab and Asian world – and to promote the excellence of the territory. “We did not stop during the pandemic and we will continue to focus on the audiovisual sector also for the future – declared the president of the Lazio Region, Nicola Zingaretti – Lazio is increasingly a land of cinema, the numbers say. Cinema is a fertile territory for the economic and cultural growth of our region and for the entire country, and that is why we have invested almost 150 million euros since the beginning of the mandate, also drawing on European funds and creating tools such as calls for the screenplay or those to promote our cinema internationally ».

THE WONDERS

Since 2016 – year of birth of the Lazio Cinema International call – the Region has allocated, with European funds, about 53 million euros spreading them over six calls (the seventh is in the preliminary phase), co-financing 133 co-productions, involving 188 production companies foreign countries and bringing “home” 313 awards and 382 nominations. “We have encouraged the birth of new productions capable of enhancing the wonders of our territory and also looking beyond all borders, generating quality works appreciated and awarded in Italy and abroad – concluded Zingaretti – We want the numbers to grow even more, therefore we are promoting initiatives in schools, neighborhoods and territories, financing training courses and more modern rooms. Cinema is a tool to make Lazio known in the world, and the Dubai Expo is undoubtedly an unmissable opportunity ».

THE INTERVIEW

Guglielmo Marchetti: “Castles are the ideal set in our film on Netflix”

Shot in Monte Porzio Catone (Rm) with the support of the Lazio Cinema International call, One love and a thousand marriages by Dean Craig was the “case” of Netflix during the lockdown, when in April 2020 it jumped to the top of the preferences of users of the platform, remaining at the top of the list of most viewed films for three weeks. For the Roman Guglielmo Marchetti, president and CEO of Notorius Pictures, the film’s production company, “it was an important opportunity to show the beauty and great opportunities of our region to the international audience”.

How much and how did the Lazio Cinema International call affect?

«The announcement offers special rewards for those who shoot a film outside Rome, offering visibility to places that are not as famous but rich in history, culture and natural beauty. It is a way to promote the area and employ local labor. The contribution of the announcement allowed us to close the production budget without wasting time looking for money elsewhere: A love and a thousand marriages was a demanding film, costing over eight million euros, with an international cast ».

Sam Claflin, 35, and Olivia Munn, 41 in a scene from “One love and a thousand marriages”

How did you find the location?

«The Lazio Region offers a series of possibilities to choose the best, including archives, databases and location managers. We received concrete help to find the ideal space ».

And you have chosen Monte Porzio Catone. Because?

“First of all because it fit perfectly into the story. Ninety percent of the film takes place inside a villa, during a wedding dinner. Villa Parisi scenographically corresponded to what we were looking for, due to its prestige and a certain period allure ».

Is it inconvenient to travel far from a big city?

“For nothing. We had a great time. The spaces were suitable, the environments perfect. Also from a logistics point of view, we had parking areas for heavy vehicles, space for generators, areas for make-up and hair. The base camp was conveniently close to the set and the canteen was equipped in the garden, outdoors ».

Was it the first time you used the Lazio Cinema International call?

«No, we had already used it for Alessandro Tonda’s The Shift, an international co-production with Belgium. And even then we have received important benefits. The goal is not only to give work and use the skills and human resources of Lazio, but also to show the beauties of the region to the final users, that is to the public. I would say that One love and a thousand marriages, distributed all over the world by Netflix, has hit the target ».

What do the foreign co-producers say?

«Their opinion is extremely positive. The London co-producer of One Love and One Thousand Marriages, from the multiple Academy Award nominated company Tempo Productions, followed us with enthusiasm. He was extremely satisfied with the locations we chose for the shooting: Monte Porzio Catone was also a surprise for him. We are a country that too often judges itself with pessimism. But when things work, and they give concrete help, it must be said ».