already more than 40 thousand fans on Instagram- Corriere.it

from Alessandro Vinci

Four-month-old Russian blue, he lives in Turkey and has made users fall in love. The anomaly, purely aesthetic, does not affect his hearing

Despite having just landed on Instagram on October 12, the adorable kitten Midas has already accumulated over 40 thousand fans from all over the world. A charming four-month-old Russian Blue, however, it does not owe its popularity to the nuances of its fur, nor to its magnetic green eyes. To make it unique in its kind in fact a singular factory defect that accompanies her from birth: the presence of two additional small ears ahead of the main ones (on the contrary perfectly developed). At the base of the anomaly, according to reports from veterinarians, a recessive gene inherited from both parents. Nothing to worry about though, as the deformation does not affect your hearing in any way. It is simply an aesthetic peculiarity that never ceases to enchant users.

It set perfectly Midas very naughty, but also very friendly. She sleeps during the day and stays awake at night. He told theDaily Mail

Canis Dosemeci, the woman of Ankara (Turkey) who adopted her, later turning her into a web star. After seeing her, he didn’t think twice about making her part of his family, which he also counts two Labradors named Suzy and Zeyno. The kitten, born from a stray, has in fact seen the light in a garden owned by a friend of hers, which, however, was unable to keep it. Hence the proposal to take care of it, immediately accepted. Midas loves to play with balls of yarn (photo above, ed), we have a lot of them because of my work – the owner said again -, she steals them and hides them in places where we can never find them. AND also loves sleeping on my chest or shoulder. Furthermore, judging by the content posted on social networks, he also seems to have developed a very good relationship with the (patient) dogs of the house.

The heart-shaped stain The case of Midas recalls that of another pet that had conquered the Internet in 2019: the little dog Narwhal, on whose forehead a secondary tail was sticking out. But the peculiarities of the feline don’t stop there. In fact, right on the chest it has a white spot in the shape of a heart. First unveiled ten days ago, it has made her growing followers fall even more in love with her.