Already on HBO Max the anguished suspense series of one of the most desired actors

He raised passions in one of the most famous erotic sagas and is also part of one of the Oscar favorites. With ‘El Turista’ she returns to television with a leading role several years after her last work on the small screen.

Jamie Dornan returns to television with a new suspense series that is now available in full on HBO Max. It is from today, March 3, 2022, and its six episodes full of twists and tension promise to delight lovers of the genre and probably also the followers of the British interpreter, one of the most desired actors without a doubt since became the chosen one to give life to Christian Gray in Fifty Shades of Grey and its two sequels.

Under the title The Turist, The Tourist arrives in Spain after having already been broadcast in the United Kingdom and Australia, territories in which it has been received with the absolute consensus of critics, highlighting its ability to keep viewers hooked on the story from the first to the last episode. In her, Jamie Dornan plays “The Man”, a character who has no name because he himself is unable to remember it.

It all starts with a chase. “The man” drives at full speed in a race against the clock to protect his life while a truck tries by all means to take him off the road. Later, he wakes up in a hospital in Australia unable to remember anything. The protagonist does not know exactly what happened that day, nor why the truck was chasing him, but it turns out that the person he was driving is not his only enemy.

From that moment on, “The Man” tries to find the answers he needs, but for this he also needs to delve into himself and thus discover who he is, since that will help him understand the reasons why they want to kill him. . To do so, he has the help of a waitress he has just met, but his investigations will be altered by the constant threat of those enemies who continue to try to hunt him down.

A battle against time The Turist resolved in six episodes that are already available and in full on the HBO streaming platform.

The return to the small screen of the desired Jamie Dornan

One of the first roles for which the UK actor Jamie Dornan became known was a famous American series, Once upon a time, in which he played the protagonist’s first love interest as Storybrooke’s ‘sheriff’ and “The Huntsman” in his fairy tale character version. Later, his next great success would also be produced in a series, since he became the protagonist of The hunta magnificent series that he headed alongside Gillian Anderson and in which he played a dangerous murderer.

During the three seasons of The huntGillian Anderson’s character, a brilliant detective named Stella Gibson, was trying to hunt down -hence the title- Paul Spector, a ruthless man who has been terrorizing the outskirts of Belfast for some time.

However, the role that led Dornan to become one of the most desired actors in Hollywood was his casting as Christian Gray in the film adaptation of the saga of novels by EL James Fifty Shades of Grey. Her co-star was Dakota Johnson and her choice was the subject of great attention, since the rumors and debates about who would be in charge of giving life to Christian and Anastasia were on the table for a long time.

After the first tape, Dornan returned to embody the businessman in the sequels of the erotic film, fifty shades darker and fifty shades freed. Jobs that he combined with other roles for the big screen and the British miniseries Death and Nightingales in 2018.

Four years later, Dornan returns to the small screen with The Tourist.

