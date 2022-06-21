Entertainment

Already one is too many… There were two Pat Maroons in Game 3 in Tampa

Pat Maroon made his presence felt in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals. In addition to collecting a goal and an assist, the hateful striker focused on what he does best: disturbing.

His indiscipline earned him two penalties, including a 10-minute misconduct. At least in the scuffle he took Andrew Cogliano with him.

A good night’s work, especially as the Tampa Bay Lightning won 6-2.

The locals needed a convincing victory. They got it. The Colorado Avalanche now lead 2-1 in the series.

Two Maroon in the building

During the game, the No. 14 of the Bolts did not stand out only on the ice. After scoring his team’s fifth goal, he was spotted… in the stands.

Already one is too many. But no joke, the resemblance between the original Pat Maroon and this disguised viewer is noteworthy.

This publication dating from 2021 is topical.

Other look-alikes around

This isn’t the first time an athlete’s twin has been spotted at a game. It’s always a bit confusing, especially when the resemblance is unmistakable.

This Sharks fan isn’t the real Joe Thornton:

The NFL is also invaded by clones:

Among the Blues, there are doubles for film characters:

Twisting!

Outside stadiums and arenas, you might also come across a fake Dwayne Johnson, among others.

Even the actor can’t believe it.

For my part, I could be confused with Brad Pitt. Back and very far, but good.

***

