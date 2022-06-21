Already one is too many… There were two Pat Maroons in Game 3 in Tampa

Pat Maroon made his presence felt in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals. In addition to collecting a goal and an assist, the hateful striker focused on what he does best: disturbing.

His indiscipline earned him two penalties, including a 10-minute misconduct. At least in the scuffle he took Andrew Cogliano with him.

A good night’s work, especially as the Tampa Bay Lightning won 6-2.

The locals needed a convincing victory. They got it. The Colorado Avalanche now lead 2-1 in the series.

Two Maroon in the building

During the game, the No. 14 of the Bolts did not stand out only on the ice. After scoring his team’s fifth goal, he was spotted… in the stands.

Fake Pat Maroon is loving what he’s seeing 😂 pic.twitter.com/58BnU8JQHf — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) June 21, 2022

Fake Pat Maroon is dialed in pic.twitter.com/B5vp7fG9Hm —Rink Rat Report (@RinkRatReport) June 21, 2022

Already one is too many. But no joke, the resemblance between the original Pat Maroon and this disguised viewer is noteworthy.

This publication dating from 2021 is topical.

Pat Maroon liked the game so much, he brought his twin. pic.twitter.com/XozKObz4IG —Brad Crites (@ImBradCrites) July 21, 2021

Other look-alikes around

This isn’t the first time an athlete’s twin has been spotted at a game. It’s always a bit confusing, especially when the resemblance is unmistakable.

This Sharks fan isn’t the real Joe Thornton:

The NFL is also invaded by clones:

Aaron Rodgers is so incredible that he can be in the crowd and on the sideline at the same time pic.twitter.com/9A3gtc3HMc — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) December 13, 2021

Among the Blues, there are doubles for film characters:

Tea @StLouisBlues did lookalikes of holiday characters on the jumbotron 😂 (via landthatjob/TT) pic.twitter.com/o0L3N4lOLd — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 18, 2021

Twisting!

Outside stadiums and arenas, you might also come across a fake Dwayne Johnson, among others.

Oh shit! wow.

Guy on the left is way cooler.

Stay safe brother and thank you for your service. One day we’ll drink @Teremana and I need to hear all your “Rock stories” because I KNOW you got ’em 😂😈👊🏾🥃 #ericfields https://t.co/G38tOr68cW —Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 31, 2021

Even the actor can’t believe it.

For my part, I could be confused with Brad Pitt. Back and very far, but good.

