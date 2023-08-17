Already part of the family? Bad Bunny had a great time with one of the Kardashian sisters

If there are some celebrities who are ruling the public eye with their romance, then it is the model. Kendall Jenner and Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny, Who have been seen very much in love on different occasions for about seven months, although they have not yet confirmed whether they really have a relationship, although it is not necessary to understand that there is something going on between them. Is.

She recently starred again in a tender moment and it was at the rapper’s concert Drake at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CaliforniaWhere the adorable couple was seen kissing, smiling and playing with each other. The meeting comes after speculations of a estrangement between the two, rumors which were responsible for dispelling over the weekend.

However, ‘Bad Rabbit’ Not only is he giving people something to talk about because of his closeness to a member of one of the world’s most famous families, but he’s apparently got the socialite in his pocket. Kim Kardashian, who in this case would be his sister-in-law. Ka’s ex was also present at the same event Kanye Westand remained very close to his sister and Puerto Rican.

Even a video leaked on the internet shows this collusion and Kim is seen taking pictures of Kendall and the interpreter “Titi asked me”, While in another video, the two of them are smiling and joking a lot, leading to Jenner holding the reggaeton player’s hand a few minutes later.

It was revealed that Kim was supporting Drake at his concert specifically to enjoy “Search and Rescue”The topic in which the rapper used a short phrase that the socialite said to her mother Kris Jenner in an episode of her reality show ‘keeping up with the Kardashians’, “I haven’t come this far just to come here and not be happy.” The model narrated in reference to the 36-year-old singer’s tribute to her.