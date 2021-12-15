already sold 52 million dollars in NFT in the new game by Peter Molyneux – Nerd4.life

Legacy is the new game developed by Peter Molyneux and his indie team 22Cans focused on using NFT and its own cryptocurrency, with a system that apparently starts successfully as they have been purchased virtual land for $ 52 million in the world of play.

The famous British developer announced the start of the Legacy project just a few days ago, immediately arousing great surprise at the decision to base it on Ethereum blockchain, which allows you to buy and sell virtual land through NFT and a new cryptocurrency called LegacyCoin. However, it seems that the idea has convinced many, since land sales have started immediately despite the fact that the game has not actually even come out, considering that the launch is only scheduled for 2022.

In practice, it is a management software in the style of the great classics of the author, who created Popolous and contributed to other cornerstones such as Theme Park, Syndicate and many others between Bullfrog and Lionhead, in which we can buy a land in the game world and use it to carry out various businesses in the general Legacy economy, also in association with others.

Legacy, an overview of a city

According to what reported by RockPaperShotgun, it seems that the sales of virtual lands have already started for Legacy and that there have already been purchases in NFT for about 40 million pounds, equal to about 52 million dollars. These have almost led to the exhaustion of available lands, equivalent to over 14,000 Ethereum, or 40.5 million pounds in real money.

“Owning a land in NFT allows you to start your own business with the in-game blockchain associated with Legacy, “explained Gala Games, the specialized cryptocurrency and video game company 22Cans is collaborating with. With these businesses you will have access to the Legacy Keys, which can be granted to other people who want to start business in Legacy, thus creating associations and sharing the proceeds in LegacyCoin.

On the other hand, that this business is destined to meet a great success (at least initially) as we have also seen from the 100 million dollars in virtual lands spent in a week in the various Metaversi.