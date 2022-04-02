Also a dietician of the ASLBI in the group of experts for diets dedicated to people with difficulty in swallowing

Also a dietician of the ASLBI in the group of experts who is working on the Italian translation

There is also one ASLBI dietician in the expert group he is working on Italian translation of the set of documents relating to the implementation of the IDDSI Frameworkthe classification system defined in recent years in order to standardize aa new terminology to be used for the diets of dysphagia patients. It is about Daniela Cum, dietician of the ASLBI Diet Service, who since last autumn has been contributing to the transposition from English of the IDDSI document, a system that will also standardize the terminology of diets intended for dysphagia patients in Italy. “We are talking about an important implementation, aimed primarily at patient safety,” comments the dietician.

There dysphagia it is a condition that manifests itself in the difficulty of swallowing by a subject, who in order to be able to eat safely requires food with a modified consistency and thickened liquids. However, the consistency levels are not defined according to common standards and are exposed to subjective interpretations, which differ for each country and even within the same country.

L’International Initiative for the Standardization of Diet in Dysphagia (IDDSI) Thus, since 2013, it has set itself the goal of developing univocity in the classification of foods with a modified consistency and thickened liquids prescribed for people with dysphagia. In 2016, the IDDSI developed a “Framework” diagram consisting of 8 levels (0-7), identified by numbers, text labels and colorsupdated in 2019. These levels, including measurement methods, can be used by dysphagia patients, healthcare professionals and doctors to identify the level at which a food or drink fits, making it easier to apply a specific diet.

“Dysphagia patients need diets with a modified consistency and thickened liquids, the problem lay in the various types of” consistency “- explains Cum, ASLBI dietician since 1996 – Before in fact there were different interpretations to the detriment of the patient, for which it was necessary to standardize the levels globally according to a unique descriptor. In recent years, the definition of the IDDSI Framework has therefore been reached, an innovative and effective method, based on a substantial scientific literature, which can be followed by patients, doctors and caregivers, in the context of public and private services. Even commercial ready-to-use foods, intended for dysphagia patients, will show the level and color to which they belong ».

“In recent months, I and other dieticians have engaged in the Italian translation from English of the documents relating to the implementation of IDDSI, which we would then like to apply in the hospital in Biella by the end of the year – adds the dietician – It is important to emphasize that the taking charge of the dysphagia patient concerns a series of professional figures who work in teams. Physiatrists, speech therapists and otolaryngologists they deal with the evaluation of dysphagia and indicate the consistency of foods best suited to the subject, the dietician and the dietician they define a balanced diet and the correctness of nutrients, while the nursing and health staff deal with the management of the dysphagia patient. Furthermore, the collaboration with i cooks who take care of the preparation of meals for the patients; thanks to their professionalism it becomes possible to implement the dishes of diets for dysphagia respecting their composition and consistency. Furthermore, the opportunity to have a directly managed kitchen is a strong point for the preparation of these special diets ».

“The training for specialists in the use of this Framework will have to be extended as much as possible, to the advantage of patient safety but also of data collection regarding research-related outcomes,” adds Cum.