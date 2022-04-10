Also at the “Morgagni-Pierantoni” hospital the Day for the Prevention of Oral Tumors

The fourth Prevention Day for the early diagnosis of oral cancer promoted by the Italian Hospital Otorhinolaryngologists Association will be held on Thursday 21 April. Head and neck cancers are the seventh most common cancer in Europe, about half of lung cancers but twice as common as cervical cancer. In Italy they represent 3% of oncological cases, with an average frequency three times higher in men and an incidence that progressively increases with age starting from the age of 50.

Spreading useful information, thus stimulating shared awareness and correct prevention, represents a fundamental step in the fight against cancer, central to the activity carried out by Aooi. Suffice it to say that 75% of head and neck cancers are caused by tobacco smoke and alcohol abuse; other determining factors are prolonged exposure to harmful materials (wood dust, leather processing, asbestos and nickel), some viruses including human papilloma (Hpv) and Epstein-Barr virus (Ebv), or even the exposure to ionizing radiation and atmospheric pollutants. Furthermore, adopting good eating and physical habits remains the first and most important step in leading a long and healthy life. It is in fact proven that some irregular behaviors, such as a diet low in vegetable fiber and rich in red meat, obesity, or poor oral hygiene, if prolonged over time, can be incentive factors in the development of oncological problems.

The Aooi is a non-profit medical scientific organization, duly accredited to the Ministry of Health pursuant to the Ministerial Decree of 2 August 2017, which brings together hospital ENT specialists and various health professionals. This year marks the 75th anniversary of its foundation and throughout the country there will be awareness-raising initiatives and free medical examinations at numerous accredited public and private health facilities. In particular, the Ausl Romagna adheres to the initiative, coordinated by the Operating Units of Otolaryngology, offering free visits: in Forlì on April 21 an outpatient clinic will be reserved in the Morgagni Pavilion of the Morgagni – Pierantoni hospital (number 8) which, to starting at 8 am, there will be a total of twenty accesses, at a distance of 20 minutes from each other. Access can be booked, by calling the General Practitioner, at the number of the office of the Orl outpatient clinic 0543/735020.