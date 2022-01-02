News

Also Awkwafina with Nicolas Cage in the cast of Renfield • Universal Movies

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman9 mins ago
0 9 1 minute read

The cast under construction of horror Renfield continues to give himself names of great importance in view of the start of shooting next year: the new name is that of Awkwafina.

Less than 24 hours from the announcement of the engagement of Nicolas Cage (here the news), the casting of Renfield produced that of Awkwafina, recently acclaimed actress in the cinecomic Marvel “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings“. The actress, according to The Hollywood Reporter, is going to play one of the people they’ll be looking for Dracula (Nicolas Cage). The source also explains that filming should start in 2022 from New Orleans.

In the novel by Bram Stoker the infamous Count Dracula enslaves a man who has fallen from grace and locked up in an asylum. Renfield, this is his name, with the hope of obtaining eternal life from Dracula he puts himself at the complete disposal of the monster, ending up, among other things, by eating insects and small animals, believing that he can consume their life force.

Renfield it will be directed, as anticipated, by Chris McKay, while the script has long been signed by Ryan Ridley. The plot of the film is currently kept under lock and key, what is known is the setting, i.e. the modern era. The original script of the film was signed by Robert Kirkman, here also in the production booth with the Skybound Entertainment with David Alpert, Bryan Furst And Sean Furst.

In the cast at the moment room for Nicholas Hoult, Nicolas Cage, Awkwafina.


Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman9 mins ago
0 9 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Apple TV +: a video lets us peek behind the scenes of Finch, the sci-fi with Tom Hanks

2 weeks ago

Buzz Lightyear, the trailer for the new film with Chris Evans

October 28, 2021

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, the couple would be looking for a home

July 19, 2021

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis share a video of showering their children

August 23, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button