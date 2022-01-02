Also Awkwafina with Nicolas Cage in the cast of Renfield • Universal Movies

The cast under construction of horror Renfield continues to give himself names of great importance in view of the start of shooting next year: the new name is that of Awkwafina.

Less than 24 hours from the announcement of the engagement of Nicolas Cage (here the news), the casting of Renfield produced that of Awkwafina, recently acclaimed actress in the cinecomic Marvel “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings“. The actress, according to The Hollywood Reporter, is going to play one of the people they’ll be looking for Dracula (Nicolas Cage). The source also explains that filming should start in 2022 from New Orleans.

In the novel by Bram Stoker the infamous Count Dracula enslaves a man who has fallen from grace and locked up in an asylum. Renfield, this is his name, with the hope of obtaining eternal life from Dracula he puts himself at the complete disposal of the monster, ending up, among other things, by eating insects and small animals, believing that he can consume their life force.

Renfield it will be directed, as anticipated, by Chris McKay, while the script has long been signed by Ryan Ridley. The plot of the film is currently kept under lock and key, what is known is the setting, i.e. the modern era. The original script of the film was signed by Robert Kirkman, here also in the production booth with the Skybound Entertainment with David Alpert, Bryan Furst And Sean Furst.

In the cast at the moment room for Nicholas Hoult, Nicolas Cage, Awkwafina.