also Bryan Cranston and Jeffrey Wright in his new movie

Bryan Cranston, Jeffrey Wright, Liev Schreiber and Hope Davis join the cast of the new film directed by Wes Anderson

Throughout his career, Wes Anderson he has often brought together a large number of Hollywood stars in his films, further fueling public and critical curiosity towards his works. Also for his next film, the American director has chosen to do the same thing and for several days the actors and actresses who will play in his new work continue to be revealed, one after the other.

Already last week, for example, the presence of Margot Robbie and Scarlett Johansson in the cast of the film was confirmed, and this has done nothing but thrill the fans of Anderson and the two actresses, among the most popular and appreciated internationally. . There will also be the “veterans” of Anderson’s filmography, namely Adrien Brody, Jason Schwartzman, Tilda Swinton and Bill Murray, who will also be joined by Tom Hanks.

In the last few hours, however, the names of other much-loved actors have been made known who will soon be directed by Anderson. It is about Bryan Cranston, Jeffrey Wright, Liev Schreiber And Hope Davis. The four new actors have varying levels of experience when it comes to Wes Anderson productions. For Davis, this film marks his first collaboration with the acclaimed director. Cranston, just like Scarlett Johansson, played the role of voice actor on Isle of Dogs, but had never made the leap into Anderson’s live-action world before. As for Wright and Schrieber, finally, both are part of the cast of The French Dispatch, the director’s latest film, presented at the Cannes Film Festival 2021 and due out in Italian cinemas in November.

Filming on Wes Anderson’s new untitled project is expected to continue until the end of September. A release date has yet to be announced, although a 2022 release seems likely.