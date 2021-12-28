also calcium towards the obligation of vaccination

The Government makes no exceptions: starting from January 10, the reinforced pass will be needed to take the field

There were no footballers, victims of Covid these days like the rest of the world, and even for them there will be no exceptions: starting from 10 January, as published in the FAQ (answers to the most frequently asked questions) the Sport Department of the Italian government, all professional sportsmen will have the obligation to vaccinate (or will have to prove a cure). In practice, without a reinforced Green Pass they will not be able to take the field. This is to be able, like the rest of the population, to have access to gyms, swimming pools, strippers and to be able to play team sports indoors.

The Government’s text explains that “Starting from 10 January 2022, in the white, yellow and orange area, access to sporting events and competitions (…), access to services and activities of swimming pools, swimming centers, gyms, team sports, wellness centers, even within accommodation facilities, limited to indoor activities, as well as spaces used for changing rooms and showers (…), it will only be allowed to those in possession of the so-called enhanced green certification “.

Exceptions for anyone, not even for competitive athletes or athletes of national importance. The measure is in fact required “Also for competitive athletes or athletes of national importance who access the services and activities for which the law provides for it”. The basic green pass will be sufficient only for outdoor sports without the need for a changing room, which is not possible for football, basketball, volleyball and other sports. In other words, Italian football (and sport) will soon have to deal with the vaccination obligation.