Also Cremonese delegation in Rome for the 60th anniversary of the Catholic Faculty of Medicine

Today in Cattolica in Rome the Pope celebrated Mass for the 60th anniversary of the medical faculty, which was also attended by a delegation from the Piacenza and Cremona campuses: the principals Anna maria Fellegara and Marco Trevisan, the rector’s delegate for coordination of the internationalization projects of the university Pier Sandro Cocconcelli and Mauro Balordi, director of the Piacenza and Cremona campus.

Three words chosen by Pope Francis in his homily: remembrance, passion and comfort. “As we commemorate with gratitude the gift of this seat of the Catholic University, I would like to share some thoughts about its name,” said the Holy Father. “It is dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus, to which this day, the first Friday of the month, is dedicated”.

Over 2,000 teachers, students, administrative staff, doctors and health workers from the Rome office of the Cattolica and the Agostino Gemelli IRCCS University Polyclinic Foundation attended the celebration, as well as numerous hospital patients, gathered in the square in front of the Faculty of Medicine and surgery , established on November 5, 1961, to complete Father Agostino Gemelli’s project to create a university that would place the human person at the center of all research and training activities.

